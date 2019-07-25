Natus Medical Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Second quarter revenue of $125.5 million exceeded expectations

Second quarter GAAP earnings per share of $0.12

Second quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.34 exceeded expectations

NASDAQ ticker symbol change to "NTUS," effective July 26, 2019

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the "Company" or "Natus"), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Key Results During the Quarter

Achieved organic revenue growth after divestitures of 5%

Reduced inventory by $2.5 million during the quarter

Reduced days sales outstanding by 11 days year over year

Generated $17.6 million in operating cash flow

Reduced debt by $20.0 million

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported revenue of $125.5 million, a decrease of 4.0% compared to $130.7 million reported for the second quarter 2018. GAAP gross profit margin was 57.1% during the second quarter of 2019 compared to 57.4% in the second quarter 2018. GAAP net income was $4.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per share in the second quarter 2018.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.34 for the second quarter 2019, compared to $0.35 in the second quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income was $11.3 million for the second quarter 2019 compared to the prior year's second quarter non-GAAP net income of $11.6 million. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 59.3% in the second quarter 2019 compared to 62.1% reported for the second quarter of 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported revenue of $240.3 million, a decrease of 7.3% compared to $259.3 million reported for the same period in 2018. GAAP gross profit margin was 57.5% vs. 56.6% reported for the same period in 2018. GAAP net loss was $25.8 million, or $0.77 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.17 per share in the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.43 for the first six months in 2019, compared to $0.59 in the same period in 2018. The Company reported non-GAAP net income of $14.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the prior year's non-GAAP net income of $19.6 million.

"Second quarter results exceeded the high end of our expectations. Revenue from our neuro end market, grew 7% adjusted for the divested GND business. Sales of our Otoscan digital ear scanner and hearing aid fitting products drove growth in our audiology market. Sales of our Neoblue® phototherapy devices and Algo® hearing screening devices and supplies grew within newborn care market," said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus. "Completing the divestitures of GND, Neurocom® and Medix in the first half of the year, enhances our ability to grow our core businesses, drive operational efficiency and increase cash flows."

"Our One Natus initiatives are progressing according to plan, allowing us to now look forward beyond the reorganization. Natus has a rich portfolio of solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. With our customer focused organization and strategic direction now in place, we are in a solid position to expand and grow within our markets." Kennedy continued. "Today, we also announced the change of our ticker symbol to NTUS, better reflecting the identity and diversity of our business."

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company's revenue guidance is expected to be between $122.0 million and $126.0 million and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance is expected to be between $0.32 and $0.39.

For the full year 2019, the Company narrowed its expected revenue guidance to be between $492.0 million and $500.0 million from $489.0 million to $505.0 million and non-GAAP expected earnings per share guidance to be between $1.19 and $1.32 from $1.17 to $1.44.

The Company's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes charges for amortization expense associated with intangible assets from prior acquisitions, certain other expenses, and related tax effects, which the Company expects to be approximately $4.9 million and $49.8 million for the third quarter 2019 and full year, respectively, and which the Company expects will reduce GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.13 and $1.45 for the respective periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents in this release its non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin results which exclude amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles, restructuring charges, certain discrete items, direct costs of acquisitions, and the related tax effects. A reconciliation between non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding these charges or gains provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and better reflects the ongoing economics of the Company's operations. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Specifically, the Company excludes the following charges, gains, and their related tax effects in the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP operating expense: 1) Non-cash amortization expense associated with certain acquisition-related intangibles. The charges reflect an estimate of the cost of acquired intangible assets over their estimated useful lives. 2) Restructuring and other non-recurring charges. The Company has over time completed multiple acquisitions of other companies and businesses. Following an acquisition the Company will, as it determines appropriate, initiate restructuring events to eliminate redundant costs. Restructuring expenses, which are excluded in the non-GAAP items, are exclusively related to permanent reductions in our workforce and redundant facility closures. Other non-recurring costs are associated with the transition of the executive management team. These costs can include stock compensation from accelerated vesting of stock, severance payouts and related payroll expenses. 3) Certain discrete items. These items represent significant infrequent charges or gains that management believes should be viewed outside of normal operating results, and each significant discrete transaction is evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting. These items are specifically identified when they occur. 4) Direct costs of acquisitions. These are direct acquisition-related costs that occur when the Company makes an acquisition, such as professional fees, due diligence costs, and earn-out adjustments.

The Company applies GAAP methodologies in computing its non-GAAP tax provision by determining the annual expected effective tax rate after taking into account items excluded for non-GAAP financial reporting purposes. The Company's non-GAAP tax expense and its non-GAAP effective tax rate are generally higher than its GAAP tax expense and GAAP effective tax rate because the income subject to taxes would be higher due to the effect of the expenses excluded from non-GAAP financial reporting. The nature of each quarterly discrete transaction will be evaluated to determine whether it should be excluded from non-GAAP reporting.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods and the Company believes that investors also benefit from being able to refer to these non-GAAP financial measures along with the GAAP operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Conference Call

Natus has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) today, July 25, 2019. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 1776809. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 1776809. The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com, and a recording of the call will be available on the Company's Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will", "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding creating a more efficient operating model, creating a stronger and more profitable company, enhancing focus on operational excellence, positioning the company for growth and driving long-term value for stakeholders. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Drew Davies

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

InvestorRelations@Natus.com

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue $ 125,539 $ 130,653 $ 240,296 $ 259,261 Cost of revenue 52,164 52,897 98,534 108,266 Intangibles amortization 1,746 2,717 3,502 4,305 Gross profit 71,629 75,039 138,260 146,690 Gross profit margin 57.1 % 57.4 % 57.5 % 56.6 % Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 32,236 33,401 65,966 69,273 Research and development 12,769 15,616 25,827 31,059 General and administrative 12,691 23,721 28,995 41,169 Intangibles amortization 3,763 4,151 7,549 8,957 Restructuring 2,668 1,938 40,040 2,750 Total operating expenses 64,127 78,827 168,377 153,208 Income (loss) from operations 7,502 (3,788 ) (30,117 ) (6,518 ) Interest expense (1,388 ) (1,647 ) (2,894 ) (3,596 ) Other income (expense) 188 (751 ) (418 ) (622 ) Income (loss) before tax 6,302 (6,186 ) (33,429 ) (10,736 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 2,114 (3,609 ) (7,616 ) (5,009 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,188 $ (2,577 ) $ (25,813 ) $ (5,727 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted-average shares: Basic 33,639 32,859 33,630 32,809 Diluted 33,690 32,859 33,630 32,809





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and investments $ 52,009 $ 53,423 $ 56,373 Accounts receivable 106,934 110,900 127,041 Inventories 78,275 82,866 79,736 Other current assets 28,022 26,793 22,625 Total current assets 265,240 273,982 285,775 Property and equipment 26,547 26,280 22,913 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,217 18,982 — Goodwill and intangible assets 274,725 279,595 287,097 Deferred income tax 19,187 19,165 22,639 Other assets 25,084 20,559 19,716 Total assets $ 628,000 $ 638,563 $ 638,140 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,235 $ 25,103 $ 28,805 Current portion of long-term debt 35,000 35,000 35,000 Accrued liabilities 51,605 51,157 52,568 Deferred revenue 19,861 19,017 17,073 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,960 6,251 — Liabilities and accrued impairment held for sale — 24,786 — Total current liabilities 137,661 161,314 133,446 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 44,570 64,522 69,474 Deferred income tax 8,649 8,467 16,931 Operating lease liabilities 14,326 15,234 — Other long-term liabilities 21,237 21,325 19,845 Total liabilities 226,443 270,862 239,696 Total stockholders' equity 401,557 367,701 398,444 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 628,000 $ 638,563 $ 638,140





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 4,188 $ (2,577 ) $ (25,813 ) $ (5,727 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for losses on accounts receivable 360 3,171 960 4,089 Depreciation and amortization 7,716 8,779 15,427 16,694 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment 303 108 482 160 Warranty reserve 1,323 2,100 1,677 975 Share-based compensation 1,908 3,270 4,462 5,632 Impairment of intangible assets held for sale — — — — Impairment charge for held for sale assets — — 24,571 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,615 4,306 19,170 2,064 Inventories 2,141 (5,368 ) (2,475 ) (2,483 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,357 ) (9,753 ) (11,060 ) (15,141 ) Accounts payable (81 ) 258 (3,517 ) (364 ) Accrued liabilities (1,301 ) 95 (2,620 ) 3,414 Deferred revenue 757 373 2,739 1,687 Deferred income tax (18 ) 239 44 326 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,554 5,001 24,047 11,326 Investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — 151 — 151 Purchases of property and equipment (458 ) (914 ) (2,919 ) (3,387 ) Purchase of intangible assets (13 ) (298 ) (13 ) (298 ) Net cash used in investing activities (471 ) (1,061 ) (2,932 ) (3,534 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and ESPP 1,406 4,515 1,674 5,092 Repurchase of common stock — (894 ) — (5,630 ) Taxes paid related to settlement of equity awards (6 ) (307 ) (1,573 ) (326 ) Principal payments of financing lease liability (100 ) — (265 ) — Contingent consideration earn-out — — — (147 ) Payments on borrowings (20,000 ) (10,000 ) (25,000 ) (35,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,700 ) (6,686 ) (25,164 ) (36,011 ) Exchange rate changes effect on cash and cash equivalents 203 (6,817 ) (315 ) (5,823 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,414 ) (9,563 ) (4,364 ) (34,042 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 53,423 64,471 56,373 88,950 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 52,009 $ 54,908 $ 52,009 $ 54,908





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP based results: Income (loss) before provision for income tax $ 6,302 $ (6,186 ) $ (33,429 ) $ (10,736 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Intangibles amortization (COGS) 1,746 2,717 3,502 4,305 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (COGS) 322 2,305 67 2,573 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (COGS) 738 27 989 27 Direct costs of acquisitions (COGS) 40 1,072 123 3,480 Intangibles amortization (OPEX) 3,763 4,151 7,549 8,957 Direct costs of acquisitions (M&S) 15 387 33 409 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (R&D) — 1,741 — 3,587 Direct costs of acquisitions (R&D) 46 138 91 184 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OPEX) 2,594 4,239 40,258 5,206 Direct costs of acquisitions (G&A) 90 789 134 3,180 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs (OI&E) — (2 ) — 366 Extraordinary annual meeting expenses — 2,214 — 2,214 Litigation (OPEX) 10 754 697 996 Non-GAAP income before provision for income tax 15,666 14,346 20,014 24,748 Income tax expense, as adjusted $ 4,350 $ 2,755 $ 5,591 $ 5,130 Non-GAAP net income $ 11,316 $ 11,591 $ 14,423 $ 19,618 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.43 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ 0.43 $ 0.59 Weighted-average shares used to compute Basic non-GAAP earnings per share 33,639 32,859 33,630 32,809 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share 33,690 33,241 33,733 33,196





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP Gross Profit $ 71,629 $ 75,039 $ 138,260 $ 146,690 Amortization of intangibles 1,746 2,717 3,502 4,305 Direct cost of acquisitions 40 1,072 123 3,480 Recall accrual and remediation efforts 322 2,305 67 2,573 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 738 27 989 27 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 74,475 $ 81,160 $ 142,941 $ 157,075 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.3 % 62.1 % 59.5 % 60.6 % GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 7,502 $ (3,788 ) $ (30,117 ) $ (6,518 ) Amortization of intangibles 5,509 6,868 11,051 13,262 Recall accrual and remediation efforts 322 4,046 67 6,160 Litigation 10 754 697 996 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 3,332 4,266 41,247 5,233 Direct cost of acquisitions 191 2,386 381 7,253 Extraordinary annual meeting expenses — 2,214 — 2,214 Non-GAAP Operating Profit $ 16,866 $ 16,746 $ 23,326 $ 28,600 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 13.4 % 12.8 % 9.7 % 11.0 % GAAP Income Tax Benefit (Expense) $ 2,114 $ (3,609 ) $ (7,616 ) $ (5,009 ) Effect of accumulated change of pretax income 2,662 7,072 5,707 10,791 Effect of change in annual expected tax rate (503 ) (1,531 ) (606 ) (1,584 ) Repatriation tax adjustment — (88 ) (177 ) 101 Stock-based compensation adjustment — 911 — 831 Restructuring expenses 77 — 8,283 — Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 4,350 $ 2,755 $ 5,591 $ 5,130 Three Months

Ended Year

Ended September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 GAAP EPS Guidance $0.19 - $0.26 ($0.26) - ($0.13) Amortization of intangibles 0.17 0.66 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 0.01 1.24 Litigation — 0.02 Direct cost of acquisitions — 0.01 Tax effect (0.05) (0.48) Non-GAAP EPS Guidance $0.32 - $0.39 $1.19 - $1.32









NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Neuro: Revenue $ 71,598 $ 70,375 $ 133,988 $ 136,244 Cost of revenue 27,906 26,381 50,579 54,232 Intangibles amortization 940 1,814 1,882 2,464 Gross profit $ 42,752 $ 42,180 $ 81,527 $ 79,548 Gross profit margin 59.7 % 59.9 % 60.8 % 58.4 % Newborn care: Revenue $ 26,563 $ 30,573 $ 56,099 $ 64,477 Cost of revenue 11,424 13,644 23,822 26,135 Intangibles amortization 64 119 129 239 Gross profit $ 15,075 $ 16,810 $ 32,148 $ 38,103 Gross profit margin 56.8 % 55.0 % 57.3 % 59.1 % Audiology: Revenue $ 27,378 $ 29,705 $ 50,209 $ 58,540 Cost of revenue 12,834 12,872 24,133 27,899 Intangibles amortization 742 784 1,491 1,602 Gross profit $ 13,802 $ 16,049 $ 24,585 $ 29,039 Gross profit margin 50.4 % 54.0 % 49.0 % 49.6 % Consolidated: Revenue $ 125,539 $ 130,653 $ 240,296 $ 259,261 Cost of revenue 52,164 52,897 98,534 108,266 Intangibles amortization 1,746 2,717 3,502 4,305 Gross profit $ 71,629 $ 75,039 $ 138,260 $ 146,690 Gross profit margin 57.1 % 57.4 % 57.5 % 56.6 % Note: The revenue and gross margin for our AccuScreen® newborn hearing screening product has been reclassified from Audiology to Newborn Care for both the current and prior periods.





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BY END MARKETS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Neuro: GAAP Gross Profit $ 42,752 $ 42,180 $ 81,527 $ 79,548 Amortization of intangibles 940 1,814 1,882 2,464 Acquisition charges 40 1,022 123 3,430 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 43,732 $ 45,016 $ 83,532 $ 85,442 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 61.1 % 64.0 % 62.3 % 62.7 % Newborn care: GAAP Gross Profit $ 15,075 $ 16,810 $ 32,148 $ 38,103 Amortization of intangibles 64 119 129 239 Recall accrual and remediation efforts (316 ) 2,305 (571 ) 2,573 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 738 2 814 2 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 15,561 $ 19,236 $ 32,520 $ 40,917 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 58.6 % 62.9 % 58.0 % 63.5 % Audiology: GAAP Gross Profit $ 13,802 $ 16,049 $ 24,585 $ 29,039 Amortization of intangibles 742 784 1,491 1,602 Acquisition charges — 50 — 50 Recall accrual and remediation efforts 638 — 638 — Restructuring and other non-recurring costs — 25 175 25 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 15,182 $ 16,908 $ 26,889 $ 30,716 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 55.5 % 56.9 % 53.6 % 52.5 % Consolidated: GAAP Gross Profit $ 71,629 $ 75,039 $ 138,260 $ 146,690 Amortization of intangibles 1,746 2,717 3,502 4,305 Acquisition charges 40 1,072 123 3,480 Recall accrual and remediation efforts 322 2,305 67 2,573 Restructuring and other non-recurring costs 738 27 989 27 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 74,475 $ 81,160 $ 142,941 $ 157,075 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 59.3 % 62.1 % 59.5 % 60.6 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES GEOGRAPHIC REVENUE (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Consolidated Revenue: United States $ 73,531 $ 75,467 $ 139,598 $ 144,154 International 52,008 55,186 100,698 115,107 Totals $ 125,539 $ 130,653 $ 240,296 $ 259,261 United States 59 % 58 % 58 % 56 % International 41 % 42 % 42 % 44 % Totals 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %





NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE AFTER EXITED PRODUCTS (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Revenue $ 125.5 $ 130.7 $ 240.3 $ 259.3 $ 530.9 $ 501.0 Newborn care (1.4 ) (4.1 ) (3.7 ) (10.2 ) (20.6 ) (35.0 ) Neuro (0.1 ) (4.4 ) (1.0 ) (7.7 ) (14.3 ) (14.6 ) Audiology — (1.8 ) — (8.3 ) (7.9 ) (6.9 ) Impact of ship holds 2.8 — 6.6 — — Revenue after exited products/ship holds $ 126.8 $ 120.4 $ 242.2 $ 233.1 $ 488.1 $ 444.5 Note: Newborn care, Neuro, and Audiology include exited businesses (GND, Neurocom, Medix) and other end of sales products.

Source: Natus Medical Incorporated