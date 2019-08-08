Nature's Sunshine Products Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results With Continued Strong Margin Improvement



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights



Net sales decreased 0.6 percent to $90.7 million from $91.3 million in the prior year

GAAP net income was $2.6 million compared to a net loss of $0.1 million in the prior year

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.14 compared to $0.00 per diluted share in the prior year

Adjusted net income per share was $0.15 compared to an adjusted net loss per share of $0.07 in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA increased 80.4 percent to $8.0 million from $4.4 million in the prior year

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Management Commentary

"We're about three months into our transformation and are pleased with the progress we're seeing. It's still early, but the business is performing in line with expectations, delivering strong second quarter growth in net income and adjusted EBITDA, as a direct result of our strategic restructuring initiatives. Net sales were relatively flat versus prior year despite double-digit growth in Europe and four percent plus growth in Asia, excluding impact of foreign currency. Continued softness in North America and the disruption of sales in China, from the government's 100-Day review of the direct selling industry, were the key factors inhibiting top-line performance," stated Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer. "To support top-line growth and drive market penetration, we recently launched a new regional leadership structure designed to build regional capabilities and intensify our consumer focus. We're also finalizing launch plans for our five growth strategies and will start phasing them in later this year. As a result, we believe we're well positioned to drive improved performance and shareholder value for the year."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Net Sales by Operating Segment Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2018 Percent

Change Impact of

Currency

Exchange Percent

Change

Excluding

Impact of

Currency Asia $ 35,162 $ 35,767 (1.7 )% $ (2,061 ) 4.1 % Europe 15,075 13,922 8.3 (388 ) 11.1 North America 34,620 35,518 (2.5 ) (88 ) (2.3 ) Latin America and Other 5,867 6,059 (3.2 ) (95 ) (1.6 ) $ 90,724 $ 91,266 (0.6 )% $ (2,632 ) 2.3 %

Net sales of $90.7 million decreased 0.6 percent compared to $91.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net sales were also negatively impacted by $2.6 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. On a local currency basis, net sales increased 2.3 percent compared to 2018. The increase in local currency net sales was primarily related to growth in Asia and Europe, partially offset by declines in North America and Latin America and Other.

Gross margin, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 73.7 percent from 73.4 percent in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in gross margin as compared to the prior year was primarily driven by changes in market mix and reserves for obsolete inventory recorded in the prior year.

Volume incentives, as a percentage of net sales, remained constant at 34.5 percent compared to the second quarter 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") expenses decreased by approximately $2.3 million to $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in SG&A expenses is primarily due to the decrease in independent service fees in China and savings from restructuring activities. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 34.2 percent from 36.5 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of restructuring and other non-recurring expenses and net gains on sales of properties, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 33.8 percent and 37.3 percent for the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2019 was $4.5 million, or 5.0 percent of net sales, as compared to $2.2 million, or 2.4 percent of net sales in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding non-recurring items related to restructuring, CEO transition and net gains on sales of properties, operating income was $4.9 million, or 5.4 percent of net sales, compared to a $1.5 million, or 1.6 percent of net sales in the prior year period.

Other income (loss), net, in the second quarter of 2019 was $0.3 million compared to a loss of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. The provision for income taxes was $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted common share, compared to $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss attributable to NSP China was $0.1 million or $0.02 per diluted common share for the quarter, compared to a loss of $0.1 million, or $0.03 per common share for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share in the prior year period. A reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net income is provided in the attached financial tables.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million, compared to $4.4 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income/loss adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Summary

Net Sales by Operating Segment Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2018 Percent

Change Impact of

Currency

Exchange Percent

Change

Excluding

Impact of

Currency Asia $ 68,758 $ 63,530 8.2 % $ (3,531 ) 13.8 % Europe 30,672 28,525 7.5 (955 ) 10.9 North America 71,143 73,623 (3.4 ) (222 ) (3.1 ) Latin America and Other 11,423 12,930 (11.7 ) (219 ) (10.0 ) $ 181,996 $ 178,608 1.9 % $ (4,927 ) 4.7 %

Net sales of $182.0 million increased 1.9 percent compared to $178.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net sales were also negatively impacted by $4.9 million of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. On a local currency basis, net sales increased 4.7 percent compared to 2018. The increase in local currency net sales was primarily related to growth in Asia and Europe partially offset by a $2.3 million decline in North America and a $1.3 million decline in Latin America and Other.

Gross margin, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 74.0 percent from 73.7 percent in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in gross margin as compared to the prior year was primarily driven by changes in market mix and reserves for obsolete inventory recorded in the prior year.

Volume incentives, as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 34.2 percent from 35.2 percent in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in volume incentives as a percent of net sales is primarily due to changes in market mix, reflecting growth in markets where volume incentives as a percentage of net sales are lower than the consolidated average, and the growth in NSP China where sales commissions to independent service providers are included in SG&A.

SG&A expenses decreased by approximately $0.8 million to $64.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in SG&A expenses is primarily due to savings from restructuring activities. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 35.6 percent from 36.8 percent in the six months ended June 30, 2018. Excluding the impact of restructuring and other non-recurring expenses and net gains on sales of properties, SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 34.6 percent and 37.2 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Operating income in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $7.5 million, or 4.1 percent of net sales, as compared to $3.1 million, or 1.7 percent of net sales for the same period 2018. Excluding non-recurring items related to restructuring, CEO transition and net gains on sales of properties, operating income was $9.5 million, or 5.2 percent of net sales, compared to a $2.3 million, or 1.3 percent of net sales in the prior year period.

Other income (loss), net, in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was income of $0.3 million compared to a loss of $1.1 million for the same period 2018. The provision for income taxes was $3.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the same period 2018.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share in the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net loss attributable to NSP China was $0.4 million or $0.02 per diluted common share for the quarter, compared to a loss of $1.5 million, or $0.08 per common share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, compared to adjusted net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share in the prior year period. A reconciliation of adjusted net income to GAAP net income is provided in the attached financial tables.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million, compared to $8.5 million in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $9.4 million provided in the prior year period. Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $2.8 million compared to $2.7 million in the same period of 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $46.3 million.

Active Distributors and Customers by Segment (1)

2019 2018 Distributors

& Customers Managers Distributors

& Customers Managers Asia 38,300 3,000 35,800 3,200 Europe 85,200 4,000 74,600 3,700 North America 78,400 4,700 78,200 5,000 Latin America and Other 30,100 1,200 28,600 1,200 232,000 12,900 217,200 13,100

Active Distributors and customers include Nature's Sunshine Products' independent Distributors and customers who have purchased our products directly for resale and/or personal consumption during the previous three months ended as of the date indicated. Total Managers, Distributors and Customers, which includes those who have made a purchase in the last twelve months, was 502,100 as of June 30, 2019.

In China, we do not sell our products through Managers and Distributors, but rather through independent service providers who are compensated for marketing, sales support, and other services.

Conference Call

Nature's Sunshine Products will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The toll-free dial-in number for callers in the U.S. and Canada is 1-800-239-9838, conference ID: 7565503. International callers can dial 1-323-794-2551, conference ID: 7565503. A replay will be available from August 8, 2019 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time through Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), replay PIN: 7565503. The call will also be webcast live and will be available on the Investors section of Nature's Sunshine Products' website at www.naturessunshine.com for 90 days.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products ( NATR ), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans, strategies and financial results. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believe," "hope," "may," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the following:

laws and regulations regarding direct selling may prohibit or restrict our ability to sell our products in some markets or require us to make changes to our business model in some markets;

extensive government regulations to which the Company's products, business practices and manufacturing activities are subject;

legal challenges to the Company's direct selling program or to the classification of its independent distributors;

impact of anti-bribery laws, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act;

the Company's ability to attract and retain independent distributors;

the loss of one or more key independent distributors who have a significant sales network;

the full implementation of the Company's joint venture for operations in China with Fosun Industrial Co., Ltd.;

registration of products for sale in foreign markets, or difficulty or increased cost of importing products into foreign markets;

cybersecurity threats and exposure to data loss;

the storage, processing, and use of data, some of which contain personal information, are subject to complex and evolving privacy and data protection laws and regulations;

reliance on information technology infrastructure;

the effect of fluctuating foreign exchange rates;

liabilities and obligations arising from improper activity by the Company's independent distributors;

failure of the Company's independent distributors to comply with advertising laws;

changes to the Company's independent distributor compensation plans;

geopolitical issues and conflicts;

negative consequences resulting from difficult economic conditions, including the availability of liquidity or the willingness of the Company's customers to purchase products;

risks associated with the manufacturing of the Company's products;

uncertainties relating to the application of transfer pricing, duties, value-added taxes, and other tax regulations, and changes thereto;

changes in tax laws, treaties or regulations, or their interpretation;

actions on trade relations by the U.S. and foreign governments;

product liability claims; and

the sufficiency of trademarks and other intellectual property rights.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in or incorporated by reference into this press release. Except as is required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included information which has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as information concerning Adjusted EBITDA and net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. We utilize the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of our operations and believe that this measure is a useful indicator of our ability to fund our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance. Moreover, our Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Net sales in local currency removes, from net sales in U.S. dollars, the impact of changes in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and the functional currencies of our foreign subsidiaries. This is accomplished by translating the current period net sales into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate the net sales for the previous comparable period.

In addition, we believe presenting the impact of foreign currency fluctuations is useful to investors because it allows a more meaningful comparison of net sales of our foreign operations from period to period. Net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net sales in U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of Nature's Sunshine Products' performance in relation to other companies. We have included a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure. We have also included a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS, in the attached financial tables.

NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 90,724 $ 91,266 $ 181,996 $ 178,608 Cost of sales 23,865 24,278 47,294 46,991 Gross profit 66,859 66,988 134,702 131,617 Operating expenses: Volume incentives 31,302 31,492 62,315 62,854 Selling, general and administrative 31,019 33,310 64,871 65,696 Operating income 4,538 2,186 7,516 3,067 Other income (loss), net 306 (1,807 ) 258 (1,067 ) Income before provision for income taxes 4,844 379 7,774 2,000 Provision for income taxes 2,215 441 3,416 1,729 Net income (loss) 2,629 (62 ) 4,358 271 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (60 ) (129 ) (88 ) (294 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,689 $ 67 $ 4,446 $ 565 Basic and diluted net income per common share: Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.23 $ 0.03 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.23 $ 0.03 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 19,291 19,105 19,280 19,058 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 19,602 19,402 19,596 19,408

NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,341 $ 50,638 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $454 and $460, respectively 8,727 7,751 Inventories 43,928 42,048 Prepaid expenses and other 6,593 6,388 Total current assets 105,589 106,825 Property, plant and equipment, net 61,911 64,061 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,361 — Investment securities - trading 1,432 1,308 Intangible assets, net 616 618 Deferred income tax assets 8,724 9,056 Other assets 11,618 11,148 Total assets $ 216,251 $ 193,016 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,998 $ 5,219 Accrued volume incentives and service fees 20,296 20,562 Accrued liabilities 28,077 34,801 Deferred revenue 2,235 1,197 Related party note payable 1,585 1,530 Income taxes payable 2,173 3,378 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,241 — Total current liabilities 63,605 66,687 Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits 2,157 2,192 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 22,418 — Deferred compensation payable 1,432 1,308 Long-term deferred income tax liabilities 1,556 1,556 Other liabilities 345 705 Total liabilities 91,513 72,448 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 19,302 and 19,204 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 134,342 133,684 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 2,374 (2,072 ) Noncontrolling interest (deficit) (25 ) 63 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,953 ) (11,107 ) Total shareholders' equity 124,738 120,568 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 216,251 $ 193,016

NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 4,358 $ 271 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 30 255 Depreciation and amortization 4,987 5,012 Non-cash lease expense 2,792 — Share-based compensation expense 851 1,124 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 3 (2,267 ) Deferred income taxes 365 (744 ) Purchase of trading investment securities (57 ) (96 ) Proceeds from sale of trading investment securities 105 566 Realized and unrealized gains on investments (173 ) (11 ) Foreign exchange (gains) losses (205 ) 834 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,035 ) 369 Inventories (2,052 ) 2,317 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (259 ) (1,471 ) Other assets (767 ) (164 ) Accounts payable (1,226 ) (28 ) Accrued volume incentives and service fees (235 ) 673 Accrued liabilities (6,203 ) 4,762 Deferred revenue 1,039 (1,795 ) Lease liabilities (2,340 ) — Income taxes payable (1,207 ) 197 Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits (40 ) 68 Deferred compensation payable 125 (435 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,144 ) 9,437 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,774 ) (2,671 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 2,558 Net cash used in investing activities (2,774 ) (113 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments of revolving credit facility (547 ) (33,483 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 547 27,512 Proceeds from related party borrowing — 500 Proceeds from the exercise of stock awards — 410 Tax benefit from stock awards (193 ) (465 ) Net cash used in financing activities (193 ) (5,526 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (186 ) 190 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,297 ) 3,988 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 50,638 42,910 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 46,341 $ 46,898 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 3,895 $ 2,272 Cash paid for interest 63 160

NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 2,629 $ (62 ) $ 4,358 $ 271 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 2,491 2,411 4,987 5,012 Share-based compensation expense 621 581 851 1,124 Other (income) loss, net* (306 ) 1,807 (258 ) 1,067 Provision for income taxes 2,215 441 3,416 1,729 Other adjustments (1) 367 (734 ) 1,954 (734 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,017 $ 4,444 $ 15,308 $ 8,469 (1) Other adjustments CEO transition $ — $ 1,518 $ — $ 1,518 Restructuring related expenses 367 — 1,954 — Gain on sale of properties — (2,252 ) — (2,252 ) Total adjustments $ 367 $ (734 ) $ 1,954 $ (734 )

* Other (income) loss, net is primarily comprised of foreign exchange gains (losses), interest income, and interest expense.





NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO

NON-GAAP NET INCOME and NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 2,629 $ (62 ) $ 4,358 $ 271 Adjustments: CEO transition — 1,518 — 1,518 Restructuring related expenses 367 — 1,954 — Net gains on sales of properties — (2,252 ) — (2,252 ) Tax impact of adjustments (140 ) (577 ) (743 ) (577 ) Total adjustments 227 (1,311 ) 1,211 (1,311 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,856 $ (1,373 ) $ 5,569 $ (1,040 ) Reported income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 2,689 $ 67 $ 4,446 $ 565 Total adjustments 227 (1,311 ) 1,211 (1,311 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 2,916 $ (1,244 ) $ 5,657 $ (746 ) Basic income per share, as reported $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.23 $ 0.03 Total adjustments, net of tax 0.01 (0.07 ) 0.06 (0.07 ) Basic income (loss) per share, as adjusted $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.04 ) Diluted income per share, as reported $ 0.14 $ — $ 0.23 $ 0.03 Total adjustments, net of tax 0.01 (0.07 ) 0.06 (0.07 ) Diluted income (loss) per share, as adjusted $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.04 )

