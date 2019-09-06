Nature's Sunshine Announces Entry Into CBD Market

Company plans to redefine CBD market by improving performance, quality, and transparency

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR), today announced that it will enter the CBD market with a full line of hemp-derived CBD products.



Unlike other CBD products on the market, scientists at the company's Hughes Center for Research and Innovation have developed a series of proprietary products containing whole spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring CBD that deliver targeted levels of phytocannabinoids to trigger specific cannabinoid receptors in the body. Scientists at the Hughes Center have also leveraged the company's industry-leading expertise in herbal supplements to integrate unique and proprietary combinations of natural herbs, phyto-nutrients, and herbal essential oils to optimize performance.

This hybrid approach results in a targeted and effective CBD product that naturally helps keep the endocannabinoid system in balance. Simply put, that means the body can perform at its optimal level.

"We are excited to be entering the CBD market with a unique line of products that take CBD to the next level by redefining quality and performance," said Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer. "What's more, consumers know they can trust Nature's Sunshine because of our high standards, in-depth quality testing, and award-winning production. We believe Nature's Sunshine is uniquely qualified to take the fast-growing CBD industry in the right direction and offer consumers the best, most reliable products on the market."

The full line of products will be released across multiple distribution channels. Strong emphasis will be placed on traceability and improved sourcing which will allow Nature's Sunshine to deliver active compounds that offer better performance, quality and transparency than any other company in the market, while improving the overall consumer experience.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans, strategies and anticipated financial results. Forwarding-looking statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believe," "hope," "may," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, currently available information and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted in forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted results are detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in or incorporated by reference in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Scott Van Winkle

ICR

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

(617) 956-6736





Source: Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.