NaturalShrimp, Inc., Natural Aquatic Systems (NAS) and Hydrenesis, Inc. Presently Testing Their Hydrogas Technology at the Institute of Marine Research in Bergen, Norway





Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB:SHMP), the aquaculture Company that developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) for shrimp, and its majority-owned, technology subsidiary, Natural Aquatic Systems, announced with Hydrenesis, Inc. today that they have delivered one of their water treatment systems to Bergen, Norway to test the system's efficacy in reducing or eliminating the bacteria, viruses and diseases that have decimated both indoor and outdoor aquaculture to date.



The international aquaculture industry is growing annually. The finfish industry is one of the most developed sectors in the industry and its fish farmers are known for being early adopters of new technologies that stimulate sector growth (such as smart-farming platforms, automated centralized feed systems, and new "clean" treatments for wastewater and culture water). The salmon industry, for example, is predominantly using sea cage culture, married with recirculation systems, for smolt and post-smolt production.

Now, larger companies are growing fish to 500g+ before well-boat transfer to sea. The salmon and barramundi industries have been the major targets for Hydrenesis and Natural Aquatic Systems for this proof of concept work. This new testing environment, at one of the top aquaculture research institutes in the world, with over 1,000 employees, will allow us a testing platform to achieve a treatment solution for warmwater finfish and crustaceans, yellowtail kingfish, barramundi, and prawns.

Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp, commented, "We continue to expand our aquaculture capabilities after our initial focus of bringing shrimp to market, and with this development, we are poised to expand our capabilities to additional species as well."

Peter Letizia, CEO of F&T Water Solutions, added: "The Bergen project gives us a great opportunity to test and optimize our industry-leading Hydrogas® technology for control and removal of known pathogens in aquaculture wastewater."

David Antelo, CEO of Hydrenesis, said: "We're happy to provide technology that gives NaturalShrimp control over the oxidation processes that create so much havoc in the tanks. We believe that the key to profitability and success in the aquaculture business moving forward will be in eliminating the devastating effects of oxidation using anti-oxidant (reducing) technologies like ours."

ABOUT NATURAL SHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

ABOUT F&T WATER SOLUTIONS, LLC: Specializes in Electrocoagulation and Gas and Plasma Infusion Technologies for Desalination and Solids Waste Management for Aquaculture, Food & Beverage Processing, Hydraulic Fracturing, Produced Oil & Natural Gas Wastewater and Landfill Leachate.

ABOUT HYDRENESIS, INC.: Hydrenesis, Inc. is a commercialization company that partners with IP Holders of disruptive technologies to develop and commercialize new markets strategically, without directly challenging industry incumbents or regulators. The Company's technologies deliver unique solutions related to water-related oxidation control, chemical reduction, contaminant removal, neutralization of Nitrogen compounds, desalination, and purification.

