    NaturalShrimp, Inc. CEO Letter to Shareholders

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 09:37:00 AM EDT


    Dallas, TX, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NaturalShrimp, Inc., an aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational RAS for shrimp, announced today it is publishing a letter from Bill Williams, former CEO, to shareholders.

    Dear NaturalShrimp Shareholders:

    I have announced my retirement as Chairman of the Board and CEO, effective August 31, 2019.  It has been an honor to serve the Shareholders of NaturalShrimp, Inc. these past eighteen years.  I am proud of what we have accomplished in the development of our technology and I am sure that the Company will continue to develop innovative ideas for natural shrimp production in the future.

    It has been my privilege to work for our shareholders and with our dedicated, tenacious employees, who come together and stayed there, working toward our common goal.  I couldn't have asked for more supportive Shareholders and Board of Directors and will miss working with you.  It has been my pleasure.

    The Board of Directors has been nice enough to request that I remain as Chairman Emeritus of the Company.  I think this is a distinct honor and am pleased to accept the invitation.  This position will enable me to stay in touch with the Company as it grows and prospers.  Thank you.

    Sincerely,

    Bill G. Williams

    About NaturalShrimp, Inc. NaturalShrimp, Inc. (SHMP) is a publicly traded agro-tech company located near San Antonio, in La Coste, Texas. It has developed and tested the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp indoors using proprietary technologies in a system that produces healthful, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. Visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

    Contact: 

    pknopick@eandecommunications.com

    940.262.3584

    Source: NaturalShrimp, Inc.

