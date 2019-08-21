NaturalShrimp, Inc. Announces New Equity Credit Line of $11,000,000





Dallas, TX, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NaturalShrimp, Inc., an aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational RAS for shrimp, announced today that it has negotiated a new equity credit line of $11,000,000.

The $11,000,000 equity line, being executed with GHS Investments, LLC, allows the Company to access additional equity capital from GHS in $500,000 tranches. The agreement with the terms and conditions can be accessed via a forthcoming 8K.

Commenting on the financing, NaturalShrimp CFO, William J. Delgado, noted, "We continue to work and expand on our available capital in anticipation of our expansion in La Coste, TX and elsewhere. This brings our total available capital to approximately $16,000,000. We will use the funds diligently and only where our expected return will outweigh the capital expenditure."

Gerald Easterling, President of NaturalShrimp, added, "The last few weeks have seen a significant uptick in demand for our technology. Raising this additional capital is a crucial step in the expansion and joint venture process."

About NaturalShrimp, Inc.NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB:SHMP) is a publicly traded agro-tech company located near San Antonio, in La Coste, Texas. It has developed and tested the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp indoors using proprietary technologies in a system that produces healthful, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. Visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



