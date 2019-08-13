NaturalShrimp, Inc. and Natural Aquatic Systems (NAS) Announces Agreement with Hydrenesis, Inc. on New Hydrogas® Technology





DALLAS, TX, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB:SHMP), the aquaculture company that developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS for shrimp, and its majority-owned, technology subsidiary, Natural Aquatic Systems, announced today that they have entered into an agreement that will expand their first commercially-viable system for growing aquatic species indoors to include not just shrimp, but all aquatic species, with the integration of Hydrogas®, the patent-pending, anti-oxidant treatment offered by Hydrenesis, Inc.

NaturalShrimp is already in the process of expanding existing operations, and this additional patented-pending technology will allow its subsidiary, Natural Aquatic Systems, to expand its RAS capabilities outside of shrimp to cover all aquatic fresh and saltwater species, significantly expanding the Company's market reach. NaturalShrimp is also testing the Hydrogas® technology in combination with its own ChlorineGas technology to determine what other efficiencies can be added to its current RAS methodology. NaturalShrimp and F&T Water Solutions, LLC have already received U.S. Patent No. 10,163,199 B2 for the Recirculating Aquaculture System and Treatment Method for Aquatic Species (December 25, 2018) and NaturalShrimp maintains the exclusive worldwide rights for any shrimp species utilizing this patent.

Gerald Easterling, President of NaturalShrimp, commented, "We continue to improve operations on our initial focus of bringing shrimp to market, and with this agreement, we are poised to expand our capabilities to additional species as well. The additional species proposed for further testing are barramundi, salmon, and tilapia."

Peter Letizia, CEO of F&T Water Solutions, added: "As a technology partner of NaturalShrimp, we never stop looking for new innovations in RAS technology. Partnering with Hydrenesis and employing their Hydrogas® technology, gives us a significantly upgraded anti-oxidation capability as opposed to the standard, floating-bed, bioremediation utilized in most indoor aquaculture facilities."

David Antelo, CEO of Hydrenesis, said: "We're happy to provide technology that gives NaturalShrimp control over those oxidation processes that create so much havoc in the tanks. We believe that the key to profitability and success in the aquaculture business moving forward will be in eliminating the devastating effects of oxidation using anti-oxidant (reducing) technologies like ours."

ABOUT NATURAL SHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

ABOUT F&T WATER SOLUTIONS, LLC: Specializes in Electrocoagulation and Gas and Plasma Infusion Technologies for Desalination and Solids Waste Management for Aquaculture, Food & Beverage Processing, Hydraulic Fracturing, Produced Oil & Natural Gas Wastewater and Landfill Leachate.

ABOUT HYDRENESIS, INC.: Hydrenesis, Inc. is a commercialization company that partners with IP Holders of disruptive technologies to develop and commercialize new markets strategically, without directly challenging industry incumbents or regulators. The Company's technologies deliver unique solutions related to water-related oxidation control, chemical reduction, contaminant removal, neutralization of Nitrogen compounds, desalination, and purification.

