    NaturalShrimp Company Video Available for Viewing

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


    DALLAS, TX, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB:SHMP) today announced that its Company Video is available for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8Aj51amY0A&feature=youtu.be .

    "The video provides an update of NaturalShrimp's (www.naturalshrimp.com) recent progress. This includes the parallel efforts of stocking additional shrimp, acquiring and installing newly designed electrocoagulation (EC) equipment, retrofitting the production facility with new fiberglass tanks, and investigating other technologies through new relationships that may ultimately improve future EC efficiencies without compromising the quality of the shrimp or their natural environment," said Tom Untermeyer, Chief Technology Officer.

    NaturalShrimp (www.naturalshrimp.com) is producing fresh, gourmet-grade shrimp economically in an indoor, saltwater, all-natural environment that can be replicated anywhere in the world, the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp, and other aquatic products, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals.

    Contact Information:

Paul Knopickpknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

    Source: NaturalShrimp, Inc.

