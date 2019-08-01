Naturally Splendid Adds Former BC Ministry of International Trade Manager as Consultant for Business Development





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or "Company) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) (FRANKFURT:50N) is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert Arthurs has joined the Company in a consultant capacity focused on Business Development in North America, Asia and the EU.

Rob previously held senior leadership positions spanning over 36 years with some notable companies and organizations including the British Columbia Ministry of International Trade ("BC Ministry"). In his role as Senior Manager, Export Development Agri-Foods for the BC Ministry, Rob was responsible for matching over 800 inbound Agri-Food International buyers to British Columbian companies and for leading international trade missions around the world with hundreds of BC Agri-Food companies. Given Rob's role in agriculture for the BC Government over the past 14 years, he has an accumulated an extensive knowledge base of hemp and CBD (cannabidiol).



Rob also held a key senior position with the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver/Whistler, British Columbia acting as Manager of Business Opportunities. Rob was the conduit between the Vancouver Organizing Committee and the business community in Canada, developing and delivering 253 procurement (RFP) training workshops for Canadian companies and achieving $1 billion in sales.



Mr. Rob Arthurs states, "I first had the opportunity to work with Naturally Splendid in 2016 as a Senior Manager with the BC Ministry of International Trade. Our first project together was the introduction of Naturally Splendid to the South Korean market which resulted in millions of dollars of purchase orders. From that initial opportunity we worked on several other successful projects. It's with great enthusiasm that I take on the role of Business Development with Naturally Splendid. I will immediately begin to connect the Company to the multitude of business contacts that I have developed throughout the world over the past 3½ decades".



Rob was founder and CEO of six successful businesses, including True North Clothing, which became one of the 100 fastest growing companies in Canada in 2000, achieving millions in sales in the five years he was CEO. He is the owner of Robert Arthurs International and has coached many top realtors and over 300 business owners and executives globally.



Rob holds many diplomas, including Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship from NAIT, Certified Business Coach, Certified Sports Business Management, Key Account Management & Investment Attraction and more. In 2004 he co-authored a book with top coaches from around the world titled "Living an Extraordinary Life".

Naturally Splendid President Mr. Craig Goodwin states, "We are most fortunate to attract the level of businessman we have in Rob. His entrepreneurial spirit combined with his experience working within government at a senior level and the many contacts he has developed during his career, provide a wealth of opportunities for Naturally Splendid. We know Rob well from our past business experiences, and we are confident he will be a great fit for our organization. He's arriving at a time when we are primed for processing expansion in both areas of our own branded products and in custom production and packaging for third party clients."

