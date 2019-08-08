Natural Shrimp, Inc. Announces Up to $5,000,000 in New Preferred Equity Financing





$5,000,000 Preferred Equity Offering Initiated with GHS Investments, LLC

Dallas, TX, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Natural Shrimp, Inc., an aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational RAS for shrimp, announced today a $5,000,000 commitment in Preferred equity financing facility from GHS Investments, LLC.

The new $5,000,000 Preferred equity, being executed with GHS Investments, LLC, allows GHS to purchase up to $5,000,000 in Preferred stock at a fixed price of $1,000 per Preferred Share with a stated value at $1,200/Preferred Share. The total commitment is for $5,000,000. The first $250,000 Preferred stock purchase is expected in the next few days. The agreement with the terms and conditions can be accessed via a forthcoming 10K.

Commenting on the financing, Natural Shrimp's CFO, William J. Delgado, noted, "Today's announcement demonstrates our ability to raise significant capital as we seek to expand and develop our patented technology. The Preferred stock agreement will allow us to strengthen our stockholders' equity section on our balance sheet, thereby allowing us to further meet the commitments to up list on a senior exchange sometime in the near future."

Gerald Easterling, President of Natural Shrimp, added: "We have been developing several initiatives over the last several months. This new Capital will allow us to begin executing on those initiatives. These initiatives are both domestic and international in nature. We hope to begin announcing these developments in the next few days. Included will be additional information on refinements related to our P/L and hatchery plans and specifications."

About Natural Shrimp, Inc.: Natural Shrimp, Inc. (OTCQB:SHMP), is a publicly traded agro-tech company located near San Antonio, in La Coste, Texas. It has developed and tested the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp indoors using proprietary technologies in a system that produces healthful, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. Visit www.naturalshrimp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy.

The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: William Delgado 775-443-4740 bdelgado@naturalshrimp.comPaul Knopick 9402623584 pknopick@eandecommunications.com

Source: NaturalShrimp, Inc.