Natural Health Trends Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Revenue of $23.4 million, a 21% increase compared to the first quarter of 2019



Net income of $0.4 million

Repurchased $6.7 million of common stock

HONG KONG, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and "quality of life" products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $23.4 million decreased 54% compared to $50.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 and increased 21% compared to $19.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.





Gross profit was $18.0 million compared to $40.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, and $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. As a percent of total revenue, gross profit was 77% compared to 80% in the second quarter of 2018 and 73% in the first quarter of 2019.





Operating loss was $4,000 compared to operating income of $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, and operating loss of $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.





Net income was $397,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $9.0 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.





The number of Active Members1 decreased 10% to 78,280 at June 30, 2019, compared to 87,340 at March 31, 2019, and decreased 16% compared to 93,000 at June 30, 2018.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $42.8 million decreased 59% compared to $103.3 million in the first six months of 2018.





Gross profit was $32.1 million compared to $82.7 million in the first six months of 2018. As a percent of total revenue, gross profit was 75% compared to 80% in the first six months of 2018.





Operating loss was $2.7 million compared to operating income of $20.2 million in the first six months of 2018.





Net loss was $1.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.8 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018.

Management Commentary

"While we continued to face challenges in China that placed significant pressure on our top-line, we were pleased with the high level of commitment shown by our members through the difficult operating environment," commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. "As a result, our second quarter revenue was up 21% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Though the Chinese government's 100-day campaign expired in late April, there has been no official conclusion to formally end the program. As such, we continued our voluntary suspension of member activities in China through the entirety of the second quarter as our cooperation with the Chinese government is a top priority. We continue to believe this proactive approach is the best way to position our company for longer-term success and support the actions taken by the Chinese government to protect Chinese consumers."

Mr. Sharng further commented, "We are encouraged by our progress in other key markets, especially Latin America, led by Peru; Southeast Asia; India and Europe. Further, we deployed several different promotions throughout the quarter to encourage product purchases which were very well received by our members."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.7 million, including a $1.7 million installment payment on tax payables arising from the 2016 Tax Reform Act effect, compared to $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, and net cash provided by operating activities of $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, net cash used in operating activities was $15.1 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $16.5 million in the first six months of 2018.





Total cash and cash equivalents were $108.1 million as of June 30, 2019, down from $132.7 million as of December 31, 2018.





The Company repurchased 612,729 shares of its common stock at an average price of $10.90 for a total of $6.7 million during the second quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2019, $25.3 million of the stock repurchase program remained available for future purchases, inclusive of related estimated income tax.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Natural Health Trends Corp.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 26, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,106 $ 132,653 Inventories 10,343 12,165 Other current assets 6,127 5,369 Total current assets 124,576 150,187 Property and equipment, net 887 934 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,796 — Goodwill 1,764 1,764 Restricted cash 3,000 2,998 Deferred tax asset 1,210 1,207 Other assets 858 831 Total assets $ 136,091 $ 157,921 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 675 $ 1,631 Accrued commissions 7,051 12,502 Other accrued expenses 3,676 6,121 Deferred revenue 3,390 6,795 Amounts held in eWallets 13,879 14,611 Operating lease liabilities 1,741 — Other current liabilities 1,116 1,424 Total current liabilities 31,528 43,084 Income taxes payable 15,365 16,982 Deferred tax liability 187 186 Long-term incentive 7,531 7,808 Operating lease liabilities 2,128 — Total liabilities 56,739 68,060 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 86,249 86,415 Retained earnings 40,169 44,431 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,192 ) (1,250 ) Treasury stock, at cost (45,887 ) (39,748 ) Total stockholders' equity 79,352 89,861 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 136,091 $ 157,921







NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 23,428 $ 50,910 $ 42,756 $ 103,277 Cost of sales 5,407 10,399 10,631 20,620 Gross profit 18,021 40,511 32,125 82,657 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 11,398 22,310 20,896 45,290 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,627 8,093 13,942 17,215 Total operating expenses 18,025 30,403 34,838 62,505 Income (loss) from operations (4 ) 10,108 (2,713 ) 20,152 Other income, net 373 53 805 216 Income (loss) before income taxes 369 10,161 (1,908 ) 20,368 Income tax provision (benefit) (28 ) 1,138 (382 ) 2,521 Net income (loss) $ 397 $ 9,023 $ (1,526 ) $ 17,847 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.80 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.58 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.80 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.58 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,082 11,298 11,207 11,292 Diluted 11,082 11,305 11,207 11,297







NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (1,526 ) $ 17,847 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 189 235 Noncash lease expense 914 — Deferred income taxes (3 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 1,881 (2,057 ) Other current assets (752 ) 1,955 Other assets (35 ) (73 ) Accounts payable (956 ) 1,246 Accrued commissions (5,475 ) (707 ) Other accrued expenses (1,946 ) 1,119 Deferred revenue (3,409 ) (592 ) Amounts held in eWallets (765 ) (192 ) Operating lease liabilities (964 ) — Income taxes payable (1,617 ) (1,657 ) Other current liabilities (318 ) (72 ) Long-term incentive (277 ) (562 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (15,059 ) 16,490 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (141 ) (113 ) Net cash used in investing activities (141 ) (113 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of common stock (6,682 ) — Dividends paid (2,736 ) (23,093 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,418 ) (23,093 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 73 (381 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (24,545 ) (7,097 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 135,651 138,478 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 111,106 $ 131,381 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Issuance of treasury stock for employee awards, net $ 377 $ 554 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 4,697 $ —

