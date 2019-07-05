Natural Health Farm Holdings, Inc. announces temporary trading suspension of its Common Shares





Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Farm Holdings, Inc (OTCQB:NHEL) (the "Company" or "NHF Holdings"), today announced that on June 28 it was issued a temporary suspension of trading of its securities by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, pursuant to Section 12(k) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), commencing at 9:30 a.m. EDT on July 1, 2019, and terminating at 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 15, 2019.



For more information, investors are advised to contact directly at ir@nhf-holdings.com

About Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc.

Natural Health Farm Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:NHEL) is a Nevada-based fully integrated nutraceutical biotechnology company, offering products and related services through healthcare practitioners and direct-to-consumers. NHEL began a global expansion strategy in 2018, announcing the acquisition of several established revenue generating companies focused on nutraceutical product research and development, manufacturing, quality control, marketing and distribution. The company now owns a research & development laboratory in Malaysia, franchisee management services company and an Australia manufacturing facility producing practitioner only naturopathic and homeopathic medicines.

For further information, please visit www.nhf-holdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Contact information

ir@nhf-holdings.com

www.nhf-holdings.com

Source: NATURAL HEALTH FARM HOLDINGS INC