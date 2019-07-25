Quantcast

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 09:56:00 AM EDT


Midland, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Natural Gas Services






Midland, Texas, July 25, 2019 - Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS), a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas industry, announces  the following conference call information for their second quarter 2019 earnings release:

Earnings Release: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 before market opens

Public distribution will be through Nasdaq OMX and the Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. website at www.ngsgi.com.

Conference Call: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central, 11:00 a.m. Eastern 

 Live via phone by dialing 877-358-7306, pass code "Natural Gas Services." All attendees and participants to the conference call should arrange to call in at least 5 minutes prior to the start time.

For those unable to attend the live teleconference, a Webcast replay of the call will be available within 2 hours at the NGS website at www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section.

Stephen Taylor, Chairman, President and CEO of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will be leading the call and discussing second quarter 2019 financial results.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

NGS is a leading provider of small to medium horsepower, wellhead compression equipment to the natural gas industry with a primary focus on the non-conventional gas and oil industry, i.e., coalbed methane, gas and oil shales and tight gas. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for gas and oil production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas and service facilities located in major gas and oil producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

Attachment

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
Alicia Dada, Investor Relations Coordinator
432-262-2700 or alicia.dada@ngsgi.com

