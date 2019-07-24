Quantcast

National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

July 24, 2019


DULUTH, Ga., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) ("National Vision" or the "Company") will report its second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. 

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 866-754-6931 from the U.S. or 636-812-6625 from international locations. The conference passcode is 5264677.  A live audio webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.nationalvision.com/investors, where presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A telephone replay will be available shortly after the broadcast through Tuesday, August 13, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S. or 404-537-3406 from international locations, and entering conference passcode 5264677.  A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,100 retail stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.  With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the Company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs.

Contacts

National Vision Holdings, Inc.

David Mann, Vice President of Investor Relations

(470) 448-2448

Investor.Relations@nationalvision.com

Kristina Gross, Director of Communications

(470) 448-2355

Media@nationalvision.com

Source: National Vision Holdings, Inc.

