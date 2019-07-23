Quantcast

National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call Live on the Internet

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


Lincoln, Nebraska, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ/:NRC) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2019 second quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company's results for the 2019 second quarter will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

NRC logo




The live broadcast of National Research Corporation's conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2019. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast. 

A live audio webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vcr2isv8. The webcast will also be available for replay.

National Research Corporation, headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a leading provider of performance measurement, improvement services, and governance education to the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada.



-END-



 

Kevin Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

Source: National Research Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: NRC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8251.40
47.26  ▲  0.58%
DJIA 27349.19
177.29  ▲  0.65%
S&P 500 3005.47
20.44  ▲  0.68%
Data as of Jul 23, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar