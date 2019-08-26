Quantcast

National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


Lincoln, Nebraska, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 (nineteen cents) per share payable Tuesday, October 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, September 30, 2019.



                For more than 38 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada.  The Company's solutions enable its clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth. 



Kevin R. Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

Source: National Research Corporation

