National Research Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 06, 2019 -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the second quarter of 2019.

Net New Sales of $6.1 million up 14%

Revenue increased 12% to $31.4 million

Operating Income increased 31% to $10.1 million

Voice of the Customer (VoC) platform revenue increased by 38%

Commenting on recent performance, Michael D. Hays, chief executive officer of National Research Corporation said, "The Company's performance for the quarter was extremely strong and that momentum continues in the third quarter with the signing of the largest new client contract of the year."

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $31.4 million, compared to $28.0 million for the same quarter in 2018. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $7.4 million, compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.29 for the common stock (formerly Class A) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, from diluted earnings per share of $0.28 for Class A shares and $0.26 for Class B shares for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Due to the recapitalization transaction on April 17, 2018, income has been allocated to both classes of shares through April 16, 2018, and allocated only to common stock (formerly Class A) after April 16, 2018.

Regarding the Company's second quarter financial performance, Kevin Karas, chief financial officer of National Research Corporation, said, "Our sales performance continues to gain momentum with our total net new sales for the trailing four quarters increasing by over 13% compared to the prior four quarters. The continued focus on adding new customers to the VoC platform solution and driving value for existing customers resulted in an increase in total contract value in the second quarter of 7% over the prior year and expansion of operating income margins to 33% on a year-to-date basis."

For more than 38 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. The Company's solutions enable its clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.



This press release includes "forward-looking" statements related to the Company that can generally be identified as describing the Company's future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company's future results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 31,414 $ 28,017 $ 62,894 $ 59,034 Operating expenses: Direct expenses 11,506 10,996 23,160 23,160 Selling, general and administrative 8,319 7,940 16,026 15,808 Depreciation and amortization 1,440 1,325 2,855 2,608 Total operating expenses 21,265 20,261 42,041 42,320 Operating income 10,149 7,756 20,853 16,714 Other income (expense): Interest income 8 9 14 54 Interest expense (533 ) (439 ) (1,103 ) (447 ) Other, net (139 ) 493 (419 ) 464 Total other income (expense) (664 ) 63 (1,508 ) 71 Income before income taxes 9,485 7,819 19,345 16,785 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,092 (129 ) 3,756 1,531 Net income $ 7,393 $ 7,948 $ 15,589 $ 15,254 Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic Earnings Per Share: Common (formerly Class A) $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.63 $ 0.47 Class B $ -- $ 0.27 $ -- $ 1.31 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Common (formerly Class A) $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.61 $ 0.45 Class B $ -- $ 0.26 $ -- $ 1.27 Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding Common (formerly Class A) - basic 24,789 23,957 24,777 22,429 Class B - basic -- 3,527 -- 3,527 Common (formerly Class A) - diluted 25,586 24,846 25,549 23,350 Class B - diluted -- 3,620 -- 3,628









NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and par value)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,020 $ 12,991 Accounts receivable, net 15,087 11,922 Income taxes receivable 637 348 Other current assets 3,144 3,149 Total current assets 22,888 28,410 Net property and equipment 13,872 14,153 Goodwill 57,922 57,831 Other, net 9,593 7,638 Total assets $ 104,275 $ 108,032 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and line of credit $ 4,890 $ 3,667 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,999 3,447 Accrued compensation 5,535 5,798 Income taxes payable 43 636 Dividends payable 4,727 17,113 Deferred revenue 16,988 16,244 Other current liabilities 894 204 Total current liabilities 37,076 47,109 Non-current liabilities 41,232 41,840 Total liabilities 78,308 88,949 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued -- -- Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 60,000,000 shares, issued 30,027,919 in 2019 and 29,917,667 in 2018, outstanding 24,879,414 in 2019 and 24,800,796 in 2018 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 158,691 157,312 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (100,201 ) (106,339 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment (2,296 ) (2,916 ) Treasury stock (30,257 ) (29,004 ) Total shareholders' equity 25,967 19,083 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 104,275 $ 108,032





Contact: Kevin R. Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525

