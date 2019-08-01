National MI CEO Claudia Merkle Recognized by HousingWire as Woman of Influence





EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) announced that Chief Executive Officer Claudia Merkle has been named to HousingWire's Women of Influence™ list, which recognizes women who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the housing industry at large. Merkle was previously honored as a Woman of Influence in 2016.



Merkle's leadership, guidance and 25+ years of mortgage banking expertise have helped National MI grow its high-quality insured portfolio at an industry-leading rate.

"I'm extremely honored to be named to HousingWire's Women of Influence list," Merkle said. "While it's exciting to be recognized, I am very fortunate to have the support of so many incredible people at National MI who inspire me every day."

Merkle, who was promoted to CEO in January, has overseen the development and launch of several groundbreaking initiatives since joining the company in 2012. These include pioneering an innovative underwriting model that provides lenders with competitive 12-month rescission relief protection, as well as spearheading National MI's original approach to servicing loans and working with lenders known as Sensible ServicingSM .

"Claudia embodies National MI's commitment to customer service, sensible claims practices and helping more people become homeowners," said Bradley Shuster, NMI Holdings Inc., executive chairman. "Claudia has played an integral role in bringing to life some of the most innovative ideas the mortgage insurance industry has ever seen. She is very deserving of this honor."

