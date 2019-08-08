National Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:NHLD) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell



NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

National Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:NHLD), a full-service investment banking and asset management firm, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Michael Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite - 4 Times Square - 43rd & Broadway - Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, August 8, 2019 - 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

National Holdings Corporation Media Contact:

Chelsea Nantz, SVP, Corporate Communications

212-417-3638

IR@yournational.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

About National Holdings Corporation

National Holdings Corporation ( NHLD ) is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that, through its affiliates, provides a range of services, including independent retail brokerage and advisory services, investment banking, institutional sales and trading, equity research, financial planning, market making, tax preparation, insurance, to corporations, institutions, high net-worth and retail investors. With approximately 1,000 advisors, registered reps, traders, sales associates and corporate staff, National Holdings operates through various subsidiaries including National Securities Corporation, National Asset Management, Inc., National Insurance Corporation, National Tax and Financial Services Inc. (formerly Gilman Ciocia, Inc.) and GC Capital Corporation. Formed as a holding company in 1996, National Holdings' largest subsidiary National Securities Corporation has been in business since 1947. National Holdings is headquartered in New York and Florida. For more information, visit www.yournational.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

Source: National Holdings Corporation