National Fuel Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Provides Preliminary Guidance for Fiscal 2020

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year and for the nine months ended June 30, 2019.
FISCAL 2019 THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY
- GAAP earnings of $63.8 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to $63.0 million, or $0.73 per share, in the prior year
- Adjusted operating results of $61.8 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $63.3 million, or $0.73 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2)
- Adjusted EBITDA of $182.9 million compared to $175.2 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24)
- E&P segment net production of 54.7 Bcfe, an increase of 23% from the prior year and 12% from the second quarter
- Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $2.36 per Mcf, down $0.07 per Mcf from the prior year
- Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $62.92 per Bbl, up $4.18 per Bbl from the prior year
- Gathering segment operating revenues increased $5.0 million on an 18% increase in gathered volumes
- Utility segment net income increased $3.4 million, or 87%, on higher customer margins
FISCAL 2019 AND FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE UPDATE SUMMARY
The Company is updating its fiscal 2019 guidance and providing preliminary fiscal 2020 guidance relating to earnings, capital expenditures, and production. See pages 5 and 6 for additional discussion.
|
|Updated
FY 2019
Guidance
|
|Preliminary
FY 2020
Guidance
|
|Key Forecast Drivers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per Share
|$3.40 to $3.50
|
|$3.25 to $3.55
|
|Increase in production offset by lower natural gas prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital Expenditures ($MM)
|$745 to $800
|
|$725 to $820
|
|
|E&P and Gathering
|$525 to $550
|
|$455 to $505
|
|Seneca to drop rig in Q2 fiscal 2020
|Pipeline and Storage
|$130 to $150
|
|$180 to $215
|
|Empire North expansion project
|Utility
|$90 to $100
|
|$90 to $100
|
|System modernization backed by rate tracker in NY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E&P Production (Bcfe)
|205 to 215
|
|235 to 245
|
|Utica and Marcellus development
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: "Our fiscal third quarter results once again demonstrate why the integrated model is a significant advantage for National Fuel, particularly during periods of commodity price volatility. Our Utility and Gathering businesses led the way with significant year over year earnings growth, along with the strong operational performance of our Exploration and Production business. As we look to fiscal 2020, we do so with a close eye on longer-term natural gas prices and a focus on prudently deploying capital and maintaining our strong balance sheet. We plan to reduce our drilling activity accordingly but will continue to invest in pipeline expansion projects and utility system modernization opportunities that add shareholder value and position National Fuel for long-term growth and success
|
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
(in thousands except per share amounts)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Reported GAAP Earnings
|
|$
|63,753
|
|
|$
|63,025
|
|
|$
|257,009
|
|
|$
|353,527
|
|Items impacting comparability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(5,000
|)
|
|(107,000
|)
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)
|
|(1,020
|)
|
|339
|
|
|(783
|)
|
|436
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|
|214
|
|
|(83
|)
|
|164
|
|
|(107
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)
|
|(1,420
|)
|
|—
|
|
|1,096
|
|
|—
|
|Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
|
|298
|
|
|—
|
|
|(230
|)
|
|—
|
|Adjusted Operating Results
|
|$
|61,825
|
|
|$
|63,281
|
|
|$
|252,256
|
|
|$
|246,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reported GAAP Earnings per share
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|2.96
|
|
|$
|4.09
|
|Items impacting comparability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(0.06
|)
|
|(1.24
|)
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|0.01
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)
|
|(0.02
|)
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Rounding
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|Adjusted Operating Results per share
|
|$
|0.71
|
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|2.91
|
|
|$
|2.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISCUSSION OF RESULTS BY SEGMENT
The following discussion of earnings of each operating segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, are summarized on pages 11 and 12). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion. Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.
Upstream Business
Exploration and Production Segment
The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|GAAP Earnings
|$
|26,512
|
|
|$
|27,817
|
|
|$
|(1,305
|)
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|$
|(1,020
|)
|
|$
|339
|
|
|$
|(1,359
|)
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|$
|214
|
|
|$
|(83
|)
|
|$
|297
|
|Adjusted Operating Results
|$
|25,706
|
|
|$
|28,073
|
|
|$
|(2,367
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|88,175
|
|
|$
|77,567
|
|
|$
|10,608
|
The Exploration and Production segment's third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.3 million versus the prior year, which includes the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded during the current and prior year quarters relating to hedge ineffectiveness. Excluding these adjustments (see table above), the $2.4 million reduction in the Exploration and Production segment's third quarter earnings was due primarily to a higher effective income tax rate, which was largely the result of tax benefits realized in the prior year that did not recur in the current year. Before considering these tax items, Seneca's third quarter earnings were higher due primarily to the positive impacts of higher natural gas production and better realized crude oil prices, which were partially offset by the impacts of lower crude oil production, lower realized natural gas prices, higher lease operating and transportation ("LOE") expense, and higher depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A") expense.
Seneca's third quarter net production was 54.7 Bcfe, an increase of 10.1 Bcfe, or 23 percent, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 10.3 billion cubic feet ("Bcf"), or 25 percent, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells completed and connected to sales in Appalachia. Net production increased 4.8 Bcf in Seneca's Eastern Development Area due largely to increased Utica development in the EDA-Tioga area and Marcellus development in the EDA-Lycoming area. Net gas production increased 5.5 Bcf in the WDA-Clermont area, where Seneca added a second rig in May 2018 and continues to experience stronger production and shallower declines from its Utica development program. Seneca's oil production for the third quarter decreased 25 thousand barrels ("Mbbl"), or 4 percent, from the prior year.
Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.36 per thousand cubic feet ("Mcf"), a decrease of $0.07 per Mcf from the prior year. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $62.92 per barrel ("Bbl"), an increase of $4.18 per Bbl over the prior year. The improvement in oil price realizations was due primarily to stronger price differentials at local sales points in California relative to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices.
LOE expense increased $10.1 million due mostly to higher gathering expenses in Appalachia resulting from the increase in natural gas production coupled with an increase in well repair costs in California. DD&A expense increased $8.8 million due to the increase in production and a $0.03 per Mcfe increase in the unit depletion rate.
Midstream Businesses
Pipeline and Storage Segment
The Pipeline and Storage segment's operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation ("Supply Corporation") and Empire Pipeline, Inc. ("Empire"). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|GAAP Earnings
|$
|15,792
|
|
|$
|20,723
|
|
|$
|(4,931
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|37,328
|
|
|$
|46,072
|
|
|$
|(8,744
|)
The Pipeline and Storage segment's third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $5.0 million versus the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower operating revenues and higher operation and maintenance ("O&M") expenses, which were partially offset by the impact of a lower effective tax rate. The $5.0 million decrease in operating revenues was due largely to the expiration of a significant firm transportation contract on the Empire system in December 2018. The impact of the contract expiration was partially offset by an increase in Empire's transportation rates following the settlement of Empire's rate case that was effective starting in January 2019. O&M expense increased $3.5 million due primarily to an increase in pipeline integrity maintenance activity during the quarter and higher personnel costs. The reduction in the Pipeline and Storage segment's effective tax rate was due mostly to the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which lowered the Company's statutory federal income tax rate from a blended 24.5 percent in fiscal 2018 to 21 percent in fiscal 2019, and decreased income tax expense on current period income by $0.6 million.
Gathering Segment
The Gathering segment's operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC's limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region which currently delivers Seneca's gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|GAAP Earnings
|$
|14,638
|
|
|$
|11,566
|
|
|$
|3,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|27,852
|
|
|$
|23,090
|
|
|$
|4,762
|
The Gathering segment's third quarter GAAP earnings increased $3.1 million over the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by an increase in DD&A expense. Operating revenues increased $5.0 million, or 18 percent, due primarily to a 9.4 Bcf net increase in gathered volume from Seneca's Appalachian natural gas production. Throughput on the Gathering segment's Wellsboro, Clermont, and Trout Run systems increased 4.9 Bcf, 3.6 Bcf, and 2.6 Bcf, respectively. The $1.0 million increase in DD&A expense was largely due to a $0.7 million impairment recorded during the quarter to write-down the Company's minority ownership in a non-operated gas processing facility. The benefit of a lower statutory federal income tax rate due to the 2017 Tax Reform Act was offset by the net impact of other items that increased the Gathering segment's effective tax rate, including the non-recurrence of a tax benefit recorded in the prior year relating to the blended federal rate's impact on deferred taxes.
Downstream Businesses
Utility Segment
The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation ("Distribution"), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|GAAP Earnings
|$
|7,362
|
|
|$
|3,930
|
|
|$
|3,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|33,163
|
|
|$
|30,300
|
|
|$
|2,863
|
The Utility segment's third quarter GAAP earnings increased $3.4 million over the prior year. The increase was due primarily to higher customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) and lower interest expense. A number of items contributed to the increase in customer margin, including changes in customer usage and a modest increase in residential customers, an increase in revenues relating to a system modernization tracking mechanism, and the net impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate mechanisms. These positive items were partially offset by $1.8 million increase in the refund provision recorded by the Utility segment during the quarter to return the net effect of the 2017 Tax Reform Act to its customers. Interest expense decreased $0.8 million due primarily to the Company's early refinancing of an 8.75 percent coupon 10-year note that was set to mature in May 2019.
Energy Marketing Segment
The Energy Marketing segment's operations are carried out by National Fuel Resources, Inc. ("NFR"). NFR markets natural gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|GAAP Earnings
|$
|(1,441
|)
|
|$
|(190
|)
|
|$
|(1,251
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,075
|)
|
|$
|(295
|)
|
|$
|(1,780
|)
The Energy Marketing segment's third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.3 million due primarily to a decline in customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold).
Corporate and All Other
Corporate and All Other operations had combined earnings of $0.9 million in the current year third quarter, which was $1.7 million higher than the loss of $0.8 million in the prior-year third quarter. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to the impact of $1.4 million in unrealized gains on investments in equity securities recorded during the quarter ($1.1 million after-tax), lower interest expense and a lower effective tax rate. Unrealized gains and losses on investments in equity securities are now recognized in earnings following the adoption of new accounting guidance in the current year. These unrealized gains and losses had been previously recorded as other comprehensive income. These increases were partially offset by lower operating revenues from the sale of standing timber by the Company's land and timber operations.
DISCUSSION OF GUIDANCE UPDATE
National Fuel is revising its full-year earnings guidance for fiscal 2019. The Company projects that earnings on a non-GAAP basis will be within the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share, or $3.45 per share at the midpoint of the range. The Company's revised earnings guidance range reflects the impact of actual results for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, and, among other forecast updates, lower commodity price assumptions to reflect current market prices for natural gas and crude oil for the remaining three months of the fiscal year. The Company is reaffirming its Exploration and Production segment's fiscal 2019 net production guidance, which is expected to be in the range of 205 to 215 Bcfe. The Company now expects fiscal 2019 consolidated capital expenditures to be within the range of $745 million to $800 million, or $772.5 million at the midpoint.
The Company is also initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2020. National Fuel is projecting that its fiscal 2020 earnings will be within a range of $3.25 to $3.55 per share, or $3.40 per share at the midpoint of the range and generally in line with fiscal 2019. The Company's fiscal 2020 earnings projections are largely being driven by an increase in Seneca's forecasted natural gas production and the associated impact on Gathering segment revenues, offset by lower expected natural gas price realizations and modest increases in operating expenses. Seneca's fiscal 2020 net production is expected to be in the range of 235 to 245 Bcfe, an increase of 30 Bcf versus fiscal 2019. The Company is projecting its natural gas price realizations after hedging to decline approximately $0.20 per Mcf, driven in large part by lower expected NYMEX and regional spot prices for natural gas.
In response to the deterioration in near-term commodity prices, the Company's Exploration and Production segment is planning to reduce its development activity in Appalachia and drop one of the three horizontal drilling rigs it is currently operating during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. As a result, the Exploration and Production segment's capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $415 million to $455 million, a $50 million reduction versus fiscal 2019 at the midpoint. At the reduced activity level, Seneca expects to generate production to fully utilize its firm sales and transportation commitments. Gathering segment capital expenditures are expected to be $40 million to $50 million in fiscal 2020, a decline of $7.5 million at the midpoint.
Pipeline and Storage segment capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $180 million to $215 million. The $57.5 million increase at the midpoint of the range is due primarily to higher spending on expansion projects, including the fully-subscribed Empire North project that is expected to add $25 million in annual revenues after the project goes into service, which is anticipated in the second half of fiscal 2020. Utility segment capital expenditures are expected to be flat versus fiscal 2019 at $90 million to $100 million as the Company continues to invest in the modernization of its gas distribution systems.
Mr. Bauer added: "Our integrated model and diversified asset base in Appalachia provide the flexibility to respond to market conditions and to efficiently allocate capital to opportunities across the natural gas value chain. Just as we have done in the past, we will again lean on that flexibility in fiscal 2020 by reducing the level of investment at the drill bit while continuing to invest in the expansion and modernization of our rate-regulated pipeline and utility systems, which we expect will generate future earnings growth and stable, value-added returns for our shareholders."
In total, the Company's consolidated capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 are expected to be in a range of $725 million to $820 million, flat versus fiscal 2019 at the midpoint of the respective ranges.
The Company's fiscal 2019 earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the nine months ended June 30, 2019, including: (1) the remeasurement of deferred income taxes resulting from the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which reduced the Company's income tax expense and benefited consolidated earnings in the nine months ended June 30, 2019 by $0.06 per share; (2) the full-year impact of the Exploration and Production segment's mark-to-market adjustments for hedge ineffectiveness; and (3) the unrealized loss on other investments due to the change in an accounting rule discussed above, which lowered earnings by $0.01 per share. While the Company expects to record additional adjustments to one or more of these items during the remaining three months ending September 30, 2019, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.
Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2019 are outlined in the table on page 8.
EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE
The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. There are two ways to access this call. For those with Internet access, visit the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page at National Fuel's website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. For those without Internet access, audio access is also provided by dialing (toll-free) 833-287-0795, using conference ID number "2194110". For those unable to listen to the live conference call, an audio replay will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone at (toll-free) 800-585-8367 using conference ID number "2194110". Both the webcast and a telephonic replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, August 9, 2019.
National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for five operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|GUIDANCE SUMMARY
As discussed on pages 5 and 6, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019 and initiating preliminary guidance for fiscal 2020. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 are outlined in the table below.
The Company's fiscal 2019 earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the nine months ended June 30, 2019, including: (1) the remeasurement of deferred income taxes resulting from the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which reduced the Company's income tax expense and benefited consolidated earnings in the nine months ended June 30, 2019 by $0.06 per share; (2) the full-year impact of the Exploration and Production segment's mark-to-market adjustments for hedging ineffectiveness; and (3) the unrealized loss on other investments due to the change in an accounting rule discussed on page 6, which lowered earnings by $0.01 per share. While the Company expects to record additional adjustments to one or more of these items during the remaining three months ending September 30, 2019, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.
|
|Updated FY 2019 Guidance
|
|Preliminary FY 2020 Guidance
|Consolidated Earnings per Share
|$3.40 to $3.50
|
|$3.25 to $3.55
|Consolidated Effective Tax Rate
|~ 24%
|
|~ 25%
|
|
|
|
|Capital Expenditures (Millions)
|
|
|
|Exploration and Production
|$475 - $495
|
|$415 - $455
|Pipeline and Storage
|$130 - $150
|
|$180 - $215
|Gathering
|$50 - $55
|
|$40 - $50
|Utility
|$90 - $100
|
|$90 - $100
|Consolidated Capital Expenditures
|$745 - $800
|
|$725 - $820
|
|
|
|
|Exploration & Production Segment Guidance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commodity Price Assumptions (1)
|
|
|
|NYMEX natural gas price
|$2.40 /MMBtu
|
|$2.55 /MMBtu
|Appalachian basin spot price (winter | summer)
|$2.10 /MMBtu
|
|$2.20 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu
|NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price
|$57.50 /Bbl
|
|$55.00 /Bbl
|California oil price premium (% of WTI)
|108%
|
|108%
|
|
|
|
|Production (Bcfe)
|
|
|
|East Division - Appalachia
|189 to 199
|
|219 to 229
|West Division - California
|~ 16
|
|~ 16
|Total Production
|205 to 215
|
|235 to 245
|
|
|
|
|E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)
|
|
|
|LOE
|$0.85 - $0.90
|
|$0.85 - $0.90
|G&A
|~$0.30
|
|$0.25 - $0.30
|DD&A
|$0.70 - $0.75
|
|$0.70 - $0.75
|
|
|
|
|Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)
|
|
|
|Gathering Segment Revenues
|$125 - $130
|
|$135 - $145
|Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues
|~$285
|
|$290 - $295
|
|
(1) Revised commodity price assumptions reflect the Company's forecast for the remainder of fiscal 2019.
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
|QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Upstream
|
|Midstream
Businesses
|
|Downstream
Businesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Exploration &
|
|Pipeline &
|
|
|
|
|
|Energy
|
|Corporate /
|
|
|(Thousands of Dollars)
|Production
|
|Storage
|
|Gathering
|
|Utility
|
|Marketing
|
|All Other
|
|Consolidated*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Third quarter 2018 GAAP earnings
|$
|27,817
|
|
|$
|20,723
|
|
|$
|11,566
|
|
|$
|3,930
|
|
|$
|(190
|)
|
|$
|(821
|)
|
|$
|63,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Items impacting comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|339
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|339
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|(83
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(83
|)
|Third quarter 2018 adjusted operating results
|28,073
|
|
|20,723
|
|
|11,566
|
|
|3,930
|
|
|(190
|)
|
|(821
|)
|
|63,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Drivers of adjusted operating results**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Upstream Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higher (lower) natural gas production
|18,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|18,891
|
|Higher (lower) crude oil production
|(1,119
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1,119
|)
|Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
|(2,950
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2,950
|)
|Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging
|1,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Midstream and All Other Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higher (lower) operating revenues
|
|
|(3,693
|)
|
|3,773
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(485
|)
|
|(405
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Downstream Margins***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impact of usage and weather
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,425
|
|System modernization tracker revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,033
|
|Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1,386
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(1,386
|)
|Regulatory true-up adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,069
|
|Higher (lower) marketing margins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1,251
|)
|
|
|
|(1,251
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
|(7,618
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(7,618
|)
|Lower (higher) operating expenses
|
|
|(2,606
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2,606
|)
|Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
|(6,613
|)
|
|
|
|(786
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(7,399
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Higher) lower interest expense
|(455
|)
|
|335
|
|
|162
|
|
|588
|
|
|
|
|636
|
|
|1,266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform
|953
|
|
|602
|
|
|819
|
|
|271
|
|
|(69
|)
|
|(20
|)
|
|2,556
|
|Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
|(4,281
|)
|
|169
|
|
|(789
|)
|
|269
|
|
|75
|
|
|723
|
|
|(3,834
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|All other / rounding
|(992
|)
|
|262
|
|
|(107
|)
|
|163
|
|
|(6
|)
|
|(265
|)
|
|(945
|)
|Third quarter 2019 adjusted operating results
|25,706
|
|
|15,792
|
|
|14,638
|
|
|7,362
|
|
|(1,441
|)
|
|(232
|)
|
|61,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Items impacting comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|1,020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,020
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|(214
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(214
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,420
|
|
|1,420
|
|Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(298
|)
|
|(298
|)
|Third quarter 2019 GAAP earnings
|$
|26,512
|
|
|$
|15,792
|
|
|$
|14,638
|
|
|$
|7,362
|
|
|$
|(1,441
|)
|
|$
|890
|
|
|$
|63,753
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes".
|*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
|QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Upstream
|
|Midstream
Businesses
|
|Downstream
Businesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Exploration &
|
|Pipeline &
|
|
|
|
|
|Energy
|
|Corporate /
|
|
|
|Production
|
|Storage
|
|Gathering
|
|Utility
|
|Marketing
|
|All Other
|
|Consolidated*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Third quarter 2018 GAAP earnings per share
|$
|0.32
|
|
|$
|0.24
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|$
|0.73
|
|Items impacting comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|Third quarter 2018 adjusted operating results per share
|0.32
|
|
|0.24
|
|
|0.13
|
|
|0.05
|
|
|—
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Drivers of adjusted operating results**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Upstream Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higher (lower) natural gas production
|0.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.22
|
|Higher (lower) crude oil production
|(0.01
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
|(0.03
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.03
|)
|Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging
|0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Midstream and All Other Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higher (lower) operating revenues
|
|
|(0.04
|)
|
|0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Downstream Margins***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impact of usage and weather
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.02
|
|System modernization tracker revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.02
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.02
|)
|Regulatory true-up adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|Higher (lower) marketing margins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
|(0.09
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.09
|)
|Lower (higher) operating expenses
|
|
|(0.03
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.03
|)
|Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
|(0.08
|)
|
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.09
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Higher) lower interest expense
|(0.01
|)
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform
|0.01
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.03
|
|Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
|(0.05
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|(0.05
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|All other / rounding
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Third quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share
|0.30
|
|
|0.18
|
|
|0.17
|
|
|0.08
|
|
|(0.02
|)
|
|—
|
|
|0.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Items impacting comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|0.02
|
|Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Rounding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|(0.01
|)
|Third quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share
|$
|0.31
|
|
|$
|0.18
|
|
|$
|0.17
|
|
|$
|0.08
|
|
|$
|(0.02
|)
|
|$
|0.01
|
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes".
|*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
|NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Upstream
|
|Midstream
Businesses
|
|Downstream
Businesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Exploration &
|
|Pipeline &
|
|
|
|
|
|Energy
|
|Corporate /
|
|
|(Thousands of Dollars)
|Production
|
|Storage
|
|Gathering
|
|Utility
|
|Marketing
|
|All Other
|
|Consolidated*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nine months ended June 30, 2018 GAAP earnings
|$
|161,052
|
|
|$
|81,909
|
|
|$
|68,736
|
|
|$
|58,283
|
|
|$
|1,434
|
|
|$
|(17,887
|)
|
|$
|353,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Items impacting comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
|(76,510
|)
|
|(14,100
|)
|
|(34,500
|)
|
|
|
|359
|
|
|17,751
|
|
|(107,000
|)
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|436
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|(107
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(107
|)
|Nine months ended June 30, 2018 adjusted operating results
|84,871
|
|
|67,809
|
|
|34,236
|
|
|58,283
|
|
|1,793
|
|
|(136
|)
|
|246,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Drivers of adjusted operating results**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Upstream Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higher (lower) natural gas production
|44,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|44,802
|
|Higher (lower) crude oil production
|(10,025
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(10,025
|)
|Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
|(4,248
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(4,248
|)
|Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging
|3,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Midstream and All Other Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higher (lower) operating revenues
|
|
|(5,690
|)
|
|9,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1,249
|)
|
|2,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Downstream Margins***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impact of usage and weather
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3,684
|
|System modernization tracker revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,601
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2,601
|
|Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(3,801
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(3,801
|)
|Regulatory true-up adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1,173
|
|Higher (lower) marketing margins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(3,360
|)
|
|
|
|(3,360
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
|(11,429
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(11,429
|)
|Lower (higher) operating expenses
|(1,636
|)
|
|(7,956
|)
|
|(1,680
|)
|
|(895
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(12,167
|)
|Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
|(2,123
|)
|
|(867
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2,990
|)
|Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
|(15,052
|)
|
|(935
|)
|
|(1,568
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(17,555
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Higher) lower other deductions
|
|
|1,581
|
|
|
|
|2,421
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4,002
|
|(Higher) lower interest expense
|(423
|)
|
|1,064
|
|
|256
|
|
|1,749
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,188
|
|
|3,834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform
|3,556
|
|
|2,220
|
|
|1,969
|
|
|2,813
|
|
|(76
|)
|
|(216
|)
|
|10,266
|
|Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
|(7,376
|)
|
|1,885
|
|
|(1,393
|)
|
|195
|
|
|248
|
|
|817
|
|
|(5,624
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|All other / rounding
|291
|
|
|(468
|)
|
|(237
|)
|
|377
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|4
|
|
|(34
|)
|Nine months ended June 30, 2019 adjusted operating results
|84,990
|
|
|58,643
|
|
|41,011
|
|
|68,600
|
|
|(1,396
|)
|
|408
|
|
|252,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Items impacting comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
|990
|
|
|
|
|500
|
|
|
|
|198
|
|
|3,312
|
|
|5,000
|
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|783
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|783
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|(164
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(164
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1,096
|)
|
|(1,096
|)
|Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|230
|
|
|230
|
|Nine months ended June 30, 2019 GAAP earnings
|$
|86,599
|
|
|$
|58,643
|
|
|$
|41,511
|
|
|$
|68,600
|
|
|$
|(1,198
|)
|
|$
|2,854
|
|
|$
|257,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes".
|*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
|NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Upstream
|
|Midstream
Businesses
|
|Downstream
Businesses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Exploration &
|
|Pipeline &
|
|
|
|
|
|Energy
|
|Corporate /
|
|
|
|Production
|
|Storage
|
|Gathering
|
|Utility
|
|Marketing
|
|All Other
|
|Consolidated*
|Nine months ended June 30, 2018 GAAP earnings per share
|$
|1.86
|
|
|$
|0.95
|
|
|$
|0.80
|
|
|$
|0.67
|
|
|$
|0.02
|
|
|$
|(0.21
|)
|
|$
|4.09
|
|Items impacting comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
|(0.89
|)
|
|(0.16
|)
|
|(0.40
|)
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.21
|
|
|(1.24
|)
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|Nine months ended June 30, 2018 adjusted operating results per share
|0.98
|
|
|0.79
|
|
|0.40
|
|
|0.67
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|—
|
|
|2.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Drivers of adjusted operating results**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Upstream Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higher (lower) natural gas production
|0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.52
|
|Higher (lower) crude oil production
|(0.12
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.12
|)
|Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging
|(0.05
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.05
|)
|Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging
|0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Midstream and All Other Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higher (lower) operating revenues
|
|
|(0.07
|)
|
|0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Downstream Margins***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impact of usage and weather
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.04
|
|System modernization tracker revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.03
|
|Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.04
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.04
|)
|Regulatory true-up adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|Higher (lower) marketing margins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.04
|)
|
|
|
|(0.04
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses
|(0.13
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.13
|)
|Lower (higher) operating expenses
|(0.02
|)
|
|(0.09
|)
|
|(0.02
|)
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.14
|)
|Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes
|(0.02
|)
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.03
|)
|Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion
|(0.17
|)
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|(0.02
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.20
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Higher) lower other deductions
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|
|
|0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.05
|
|(Higher) lower interest expense
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform
|0.04
|
|
|0.03
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|0.03
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.12
|
|Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate
|(0.09
|)
|
|0.02
|
|
|(0.02
|)
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|(0.08
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|All other / rounding
|—
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Nine months ended June 30, 2019 adjusted operating results per share
|0.98
|
|
|0.68
|
|
|0.47
|
|
|0.79
|
|
|(0.02
|)
|
|0.01
|
|
|2.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Items impacting comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.04
|
|
|0.06
|
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|(0.01
|)
|Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Rounding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|(0.02
|)
|
|(0.01
|)
|Nine months ended June 30, 2019 GAAP earnings per share
|$
|1.00
|
|
|$
|0.68
|
|
|$
|0.48
|
|
|$
|0.79
|
|
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|$
|0.02
|
|
|$
|2.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes".
|*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Unaudited)
|SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Operating Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues
|
|$
|151,312
|
|
|$
|154,088
|
|
|$
|781,059
|
|
|$
|719,234
|
|Exploration and Production and Other Revenues
|
|159,864
|
|
|137,492
|
|
|470,267
|
|
|425,811
|
|Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues
|
|46,024
|
|
|51,332
|
|
|148,665
|
|
|158,428
|
|
|
|357,200
|
|
|342,912
|
|
|1,399,991
|
|
|1,303,473
|
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchased Gas
|
|47,839
|
|
|52,211
|
|
|381,537
|
|
|322,854
|
|Operation and Maintenance:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Utility and Energy Marketing
|
|39,607
|
|
|39,560
|
|
|132,082
|
|
|130,348
|
| Exploration and Production and Other
|
|35,674
|
|
|30,682
|
|
|108,610
|
|
|104,891
|
| Pipeline and Storage and Gathering
|
|28,675
|
|
|25,044
|
|
|80,857
|
|
|68,272
|
|Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
|
|21,506
|
|
|20,595
|
|
|68,046
|
|
|64,245
|
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
|71,072
|
|
|60,817
|
|
|200,990
|
|
|177,802
|
|
|
|244,373
|
|
|228,909
|
|
|972,122
|
|
|868,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Income
|
|112,827
|
|
|114,003
|
|
|427,869
|
|
|435,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Deductions)
|
|(1,456
|)
|
|(3,612
|)
|
|(16,977
|)
|
|(20,205
|)
|Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
|
|(25,303
|)
|
|(27,177
|)
|
|(76,016
|)
|
|(82,412
|)
|Other Interest Expense
|
|(1,202
|)
|
|(1,006
|)
|
|(4,061
|)
|
|(2,742
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Before Income Taxes
|
|84,866
|
|
|82,208
|
|
|330,815
|
|
|329,702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|
|21,113
|
|
|19,183
|
|
|73,806
|
|
|(23,825
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Available for Common Stock
|
|$
|63,753
|
|
|$
|63,025
|
|
|$
|257,009
|
|
|$
|353,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings Per Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|$
|0.74
|
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|2.98
|
|
|$
|4.12
|
|Diluted
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|2.96
|
|
|$
|4.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted Average Common Shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Used in Basic Calculation
|
|86,306,434
|
|85,930,289
|
|86,208,766
|
|85,789,279
|Used in Diluted Calculation
|
|86,839,841
|
|86,501,194
|
|86,765,781
|
|86,370,900
|
|
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|September 30,
|
(Thousands of Dollars)
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|Property, Plant and Equipment
|$
|10,988,435
|
|
|$
|10,439,839
|
|Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
|5,636,065
|
|
|
|5,462,696
|
|Net Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|5,352,370
|
|
|
|4,977,143
|
|
|
|
|
|Current Assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and Temporary Cash Investments
|
|87,515
|
|
|
|229,606
|
|Hedging Collateral Deposits
|
|6,835
|
|
|
|3,441
|
|Receivables - Net
|
|178,762
|
|
|
|141,498
|
|Unbilled Revenue
|
|18,047
|
|
|
|24,182
|
|Gas Stored Underground
|
|17,075
|
|
|
|37,813
|
|Materials and Supplies - at average cost
|
|39,010
|
|
|
|35,823
|
|Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs
|
|—
|
|
|
|4,204
|
|Other Current Assets
|
|56,052
|
|
|
|68,024
|
|Total Current Assets
|
|403,296
|
|
|
|544,591
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Assets:
|
|
|
|Recoverable Future Taxes
|
|113,619
|
|
|
|115,460
|
|Unamortized Debt Expense
|
|14,432
|
|
|
|15,975
|
|Other Regulatory Assets
|
|107,206
|
|
|
|112,918
|
|Deferred Charges
|
|33,627
|
|
|
|40,025
|
|Other Investments
|
|137,847
|
|
|
|132,545
|
|Goodwill
|
|5,476
|
|
|
|5,476
|
|Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs
|
|88,939
|
|
|
|82,733
|
|Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments
|
|36,803
|
|
|
|9,518
|
|Other
|
|42,632
|
|
|
|102
|
|Total Other Assets
|
|580,581
|
|
|
|514,752
|
|Total Assets
|$
|6,336,247
|
|
|$
|6,036,486
|
|
|
|
|
|CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|Capitalization:
|
|
|
|Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and
|
|
|
|Outstanding - 86,306,593 Shares and 85,956,814 Shares, Respectively
|$
|86,307
|
|
|$
|85,957
|
|Paid in Capital
|
|827,243
|
|
|
|820,223
|
|Earnings Reinvested in the Business
|
|1,262,867
|
|
|
|1,098,900
|
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
|(32,666
|)
|
|
|(67,750
|)
|Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity
|
|2,143,751
|
|
|
|1,937,330
|
|Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs
|
|2,133,101
|
|
|
|2,131,365
|
|Total Capitalization
|
|4,276,852
|
|
|
|4,068,695
|
|
|
|
|
|Current and Accrued Liabilities:
|
|
|
|Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Accounts Payable
|
|112,782
|
|
|
|160,031
|
|Amounts Payable to Customers
|
|14,546
|
|
|
|3,394
|
|Dividends Payable
|
|37,543
|
|
|
|36,532
|
|Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt
|
|29,461
|
|
|
|19,062
|
|Customer Advances
|
|166
|
|
|
|13,609
|
|Customer Security Deposits
|
|16,801
|
|
|
|25,703
|
|Other Accruals and Current Liabilities
|
|180,063
|
|
|
|132,693
|
|Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments
|
|4,563
|
|
|
|49,036
|
|Total Current and Accrued Liabilities
|
|395,925
|
|
|
|440,060
|
|
|
|
|
|Deferred Credits:
|
|
|
|Deferred Income Taxes
|
|647,602
|
|
|
|512,686
|
|Taxes Refundable to Customers
|
|366,184
|
|
|
|370,628
|
|Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability
|
|218,340
|
|
|
|212,311
|
|Other Regulatory Liabilities
|
|159,259
|
|
|
|146,743
|
|Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities
|
|53,142
|
|
|
|66,103
|
|Asset Retirement Obligations
|
|104,732
|
|
|
|108,235
|
|Other Deferred Credits
|
|114,211
|
|
|
|111,025
|
|Total Deferred Credits
|
|1,663,470
|
|
|
|1,527,731
|
|Commitments and Contingencies
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Total Capitalization and Liabilities
|$
|6,336,247
|
|
|$
|6,036,486
|
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
(Thousands of Dollars)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Available for Common Stock
|
|$
|257,009
|
|
|$
|353,527
|
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash
|
|
|
|
|Provided by Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
|200,990
|
|
|177,802
|
|Deferred Income Taxes
|
|111,123
|
|
|(43,537
|)
|Stock-Based Compensation
|
|16,144
|
|
|11,770
|
|Other
|
|7,964
|
|
|12,311
|
|Change in:
|
|
|
|
|Receivables and Unbilled Revenue
|
|(31,584
|)
|
|(35,021
|)
|Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies
|
|17,551
|
|
|18,832
|
|Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs
|
|4,204
|
|
|4,623
|
|Other Current Assets
|
|11,972
|
|
|(1,185
|)
|Accounts Payable
|
|(16,132
|)
|
|2,327
|
|Amounts Payable to Customers
|
|11,152
|
|
|16,833
|
|Customer Advances
|
|(13,443
|)
|
|(15,504
|)
|Customer Security Deposits
|
|(8,902
|)
|
|(1,904
|)
|Other Accruals and Current Liabilities
|
|36,040
|
|
|26,538
|
|Other Assets
|
|(34,594
|)
|
|(10,770
|)
|Other Liabilities
|
|1,061
|
|
|1,441
|
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
|$
|570,555
|
|
|$
|518,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|Capital Expenditures
|
|$
|(587,442
|)
|
|$
|(403,994
|)
|Net Proceeds from Sale of Oil and Gas Producing Properties
|
|—
|
|
|55,506
|
|Other
|
|(3,071
|)
|
|(1,759
|)
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
|$
|(590,513
|)
|
|$
|(350,247
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|Reduction of Long-Term Debt
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|(307,047
|)
|Dividends Paid on Common Stock
|
|(109,875
|)
|
|(106,732
|)
|Net Proceeds from Issuance (Repurchase) of Common Stock
|
|(8,864
|)
|
|4,262
|
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
|$
|(118,739
|)
|
|$
|(409,517
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
|
|(138,697
|)
|
|(241,681
|)
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
|
|233,047
|
|
|557,271
|
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at June 30
|
|$
|94,350
|
|
|$
|315,590
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|UPSTREAM BUSINESS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|Total Operating Revenues
|$
|158,875
|
|
|$
|135,828
|
|
|$
|23,047
|
|
|$
|467,853
|
|$
|421,381
|
|$
|46,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operation and Maintenance:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|General and Administrative Expense
|15,628
|
|
|14,946
|
|
|682
|
|
|47,940
|
|45,296
|
|2,644
|
|Lease Operating and Transportation Expense
|47,714
|
|
|37,624
|
|
|10,090
|
|
|136,217
|
|121,079
|
|15,138
|
|All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense
|2,453
|
|
|2,728
|
|
|(275
|)
|
|7,705
|
|8,182
|
|(477
|)
|Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
|3,885
|
|
|3,302
|
|
|583
|
|
|13,558
|
|10,746
|
|2,812
|
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|40,055
|
|
|31,296
|
|
|8,759
|
|
|110,643
|
|90,707
|
|19,936
|
|
|109,735
|
|
|89,896
|
|
|19,839
|
|
|316,063
|
|276,010
|
|40,053
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Income
|49,140
|
|
|45,932
|
|3,208
|
|
|151,790
|
|145,371
|6,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Deductions)
|268
|
|
|193
|
|
|75
|
|
|822
|
|208
|
|614
|
|Other Interest Expense
|(13,850
|)
|
|(13,247
|)
|
|(603
|)
|
|(40,561
|)
|(40,001
|)
|(560
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Before Income Taxes
|35,558
|
|
|32,878
|
|
|2,680
|
|
|112,051
|
|105,578
|
|6,473
|
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|9,046
|
|
|5,061
|
|
|3,985
|
|
|25,452
|
|(55,474
|)
|80,926
|
|Net Income
|$
|26,512
|
|
|$
|27,817
|
|
|$
|(1,305
|)
|
|$
|86,599
|
|$
|161,052
|
|$
|(74,453
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
|$
|0.31
|
|
|$
|0.32
|
|
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|$
|1.00
|
|$
|1.86
|
|$
|(0.86
|)
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|Revenues from External Customers
|$
|46,024
|
|
|$
|51,363
|
|
|$
|(5,339
|)
|
|$
|148,663
|
|$
|158,387
|
|$
|(9,724
|)
|Intersegment Revenues
|22,943
|
|
|22,496
|
|
|447
|
|
|69,712
|
|67,524
|
|2,188
|
|Total Operating Revenues
|68,967
|
|
|73,859
|
|
|(4,892
|)
|
|218,375
|
|225,911
|
|(7,536
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchased Gas
|70
|
|
|105
|
|
|(35
|)
|
|884
|
|266
|
|618
|
|Operation and Maintenance
|24,070
|
|
|20,618
|
|
|3,452
|
|
|68,610
|
|58,072
|
|10,538
|
|Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
|7,499
|
|
|7,064
|
|
|435
|
|
|22,448
|
|21,299
|
|1,149
|
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|11,154
|
|
|10,888
|
|
|266
|
|
|33,561
|
|32,322
|
|1,239
|
|
|42,793
|
|
|38,675
|
|
|4,118
|
|
|125,503
|
|111,959
|
|13,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Income
|26,174
|
|
|35,184
|
|
|(9,010
|)
|
|92,872
|
|113,952
|
|(21,080
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Deductions)
|2,447
|
|
|1,433
|
|
|1,014
|
|
|6,346
|
|4,252
|
|2,094
|
|Interest Expense
|(7,223
|)
|
|(7,667
|)
|
|444
|
|
|(22,009
|)
|(23,418
|)
|1,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Before Income Taxes
|21,398
|
|
|28,950
|
|
|(7,552
|)
|
|77,209
|
|94,786
|
|(17,577
|)
|Income Tax Expense
|5,606
|
|
|8,227
|
|
|(2,621
|)
|
|18,566
|
|12,877
|
|5,689
|
|Net Income
|$
|15,792
|
|
|$
|20,723
|
|
|$
|(4,931
|)
|
|$
|58,643
|
|$
|81,909
|
|$
|(23,266
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
|$
|0.18
|
|
|$
|0.24
|
|
|$
|(0.06
|)
|
|$
|0.68
|
|$
|0.95
|
|$
|(0.27
|)
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|GATHERING SEGMENT
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|Revenues from External Customers
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|(31
|)
|
|$
|31
|
|
|$
|2
|
|$
|41
|
|$
|(39
|)
|Intersegment Revenues
|32,875
|
|
|27,908
|
|
|4,967
|
|
|91,931
|
|79,404
|
|12,527
|
|Total Operating Revenues
|32,875
|
|
|27,877
|
|
|4,998
|
|
|91,933
|
|79,445
|
|12,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operation and Maintenance
|5,009
|
|
|4,773
|
|
|236
|
|
|13,473
|
|11,248
|
|2,225
|
|Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
|14
|
|
|14
|
|
|—
|
|
|62
|
|74
|
|(12
|)
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|5,485
|
|
|4,444
|
|
|1,041
|
|
|14,836
|
|12,759
|
|2,077
|
|
|10,508
|
|
|9,231
|
|
|1,277
|
|
|28,371
|
|24,081
|
|4,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Income
|22,367
|
|
|18,646
|
|
|3,721
|
|
|63,562
|
|55,364
|
|8,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Deductions)
|172
|
|
|78
|
|
|94
|
|
|404
|
|730
|
|(326
|)
|Interest Expense
|(2,288
|)
|
|(2,502
|)
|
|214
|
|
|(7,010
|)
|(7,349
|)
|339
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Before Income Taxes
|20,251
|
|
|16,222
|
|
|4,029
|
|
|56,956
|
|48,745
|
|8,211
|
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|5,613
|
|
|4,656
|
|
|957
|
|
|15,445
|
|(19,991
|)
|35,436
|
|Net Income
|$
|14,638
|
|
|$
|11,566
|
|
|$
|3,072
|
|
|$
|41,511
|
|$
|68,736
|
|$
|(27,225
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
|$
|0.17
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.04
|
|
|$
|0.48
|
|$
|0.80
|
|$
|(0.32
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DOWNSTREAM BUSINESSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|UTILITY SEGMENT
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|Revenues from External Customers
|$
|129,977
|
|
|$
|128,628
|
|
|$
|1,349
|
|
|$
|648,624
|
|$
|599,495
|
|$
|49,129
|
|Intersegment Revenues
|2,944
|
|
|3,519
|
|
|(575
|)
|
|9,984
|
|11,401
|
|(1,417
|)
|Total Operating Revenues
|132,921
|
|
|132,147
|
|
|774
|
|
|658,608
|
|610,896
|
|47,712
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchased Gas
|51,003
|
|
|53,028
|
|
|(2,025
|)
|
|328,119
|
|286,446
|
|41,673
|
|Operation and Maintenance
|38,890
|
|
|38,858
|
|
|32
|
|
|129,839
|
|128,060
|
|1,779
|
|Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
|9,865
|
|
|9,961
|
|
|(96
|)
|
|31,229
|
|31,349
|
|(120
|)
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|13,546
|
|
|13,316
|
|
|230
|
|
|40,202
|
|39,981
|
|221
|
|
|113,304
|
|
|115,163
|
|
|(1,859
|)
|
|529,389
|
|485,836
|
|43,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Income
|19,617
|
|
|16,984
|
|
|2,633
|
|
|129,219
|
|125,060
|
|4,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Deductions)
|(5,017
|)
|
|(5,436
|)
|
|419
|
|
|(22,851
|)
|(26,057
|)
|3,206
|
|Interest Expense
|(5,793
|)
|
|(6,572
|)
|
|779
|
|
|(17,950
|)
|(20,266
|)
|2,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income Before Income Taxes
|8,807
|
|
|4,976
|
|
|3,831
|
|
|88,418
|
|78,737
|
|9,681
|
|Income Tax Expense
|1,445
|
|
|1,046
|
|
|399
|
|
|19,818
|
|20,454
|
|(636
|)
|Net Income
|$
|7,362
|
|
|$
|3,930
|
|
|$
|3,432
|
|
|$
|68,600
|
|$
|58,283
|
|$
|10,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
|$
|0.08
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|
|$
|0.03
|
|
|$
|0.79
|
|$
|0.67
|
|$
|0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|ENERGY MARKETING SEGMENT
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|Revenues from External Customers
|$
|21,335
|
|
|$
|25,460
|
|
|$
|(4,125
|)
|
|$
|132,435
|
|$
|119,739
|
|$
|12,696
|
|Intersegment Revenues
|681
|
|
|512
|
|
|169
|
|
|1,056
|
|589
|
|467
|
|Total Operating Revenues
|22,016
|
|
|25,972
|
|
|(3,956
|)
|
|133,491
|
|120,328
|
|13,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchased Gas
|22,517
|
|
|24,816
|
|
|(2,299
|)
|
|130,853
|
|113,240
|
|17,613
|
|Operation and Maintenance
|1,574
|
|
|1,451
|
|
|123
|
|
|4,814
|
|4,529
|
|285
|
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|72
|
|
|69
|
|
|3
|
|
|213
|
|207
|
|6
|
|
|24,163
|
|
|26,336
|
|
|(2,173
|)
|
|135,880
|
|117,976
|
|17,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Income (Loss)
|(2,147
|)
|
|(364
|)
|
|(1,783
|)
|
|(2,389
|)
|2,352
|
|(4,741
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Deductions)
|221
|
|
|104
|
|
|117
|
|
|466
|
|177
|
|289
|
|Interest Expense
|(3
|)
|
|(4
|)
|
|1
|
|
|(16
|)
|(16
|)
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|(1,929
|)
|
|(264
|)
|
|(1,665
|)
|
|(1,939
|)
|2,513
|
|(4,452
|)
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|(488
|)
|
|(74
|)
|
|(414
|)
|
|(741
|)
|1,079
|
|(1,820
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(1,441
|)
|
|$
|(190
|)
|
|$
|(1,251
|)
|
|$
|(1,198
|)
|$
|1,434
|
|$
|(2,632
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|(0.02
|)
|
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.02
|
|$
|(0.03
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
|(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|ALL OTHER
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|Total Operating Revenues
|$
|854
|
|
|$
|1,496
|
|
|$
|(642
|)
|
|$
|2,170
|
|$
|3,824
|
|$
|(1,654
|)
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operation and Maintenance
|316
|
|
|404
|
|
|(88
|)
|
|899
|
|1,076
|
|(177
|)
|Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
|127
|
|
|138
|
|
|(11
|)
|
|398
|
|425
|
|(27
|)
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|568
|
|
|614
|
|
|(46
|)
|
|963
|
|1,259
|
|(296
|)
|
|1,011
|
|
|1,156
|
|
|(145
|)
|
|2,260
|
|2,760
|
|(500
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Income (Loss)
|(157
|)
|
|340
|
|
|(497
|)
|
|(90
|)
|1,064
|
|(1,154
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Deductions)
|155
|
|
|98
|
|
|57
|
|
|443
|
|241
|
|202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|(2
|)
|
|438
|
|
|(440
|)
|
|353
|
|1,305
|
|(952
|)
|Income Tax Expense
|1
|
|
|141
|
|
|(140
|)
|
|101
|
|1,519
|
|(1,418
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(3
|)
|
|$
|297
|
|
|$
|(300
|)
|
|$
|252
|
|$
|(214
|)
|$
|466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|$
|—
|
|$
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|CORPORATE
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|Revenues from External Customers
|$
|135
|
|
|$
|168
|
|
|$
|(33
|)
|
|$
|244
|
|$
|606
|
|$
|(362
|)
|Intersegment Revenues
|1,165
|
|
|999
|
|
|166
|
|
|3,494
|
|2,998
|
|496
|
|Total Operating Revenues
|1,300
|
|
|1,167
|
|
|133
|
|
|3,738
|
|3,604
|
|134
|
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operation and Maintenance
|3,159
|
|
|3,580
|
|
|(421
|)
|
|9,910
|
|10,787
|
|(877
|)
|Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
|116
|
|
|116
|
|
|—
|
|
|351
|
|352
|
|(1
|)
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|192
|
|
|190
|
|
|2
|
|
|572
|
|567
|
|5
|
|
|3,467
|
|
|3,886
|
|
|(419
|)
|
|10,833
|
|11,706
|
|(873
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Loss
|(2,167
|)
|
|(2,719
|)
|
|552
|
|
|(7,095
|)
|(8,102
|)
|1,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Deductions)
|29,588
|
|
|30,393
|
|
|(805
|)
|
|84,580
|
|92,984
|
|(8,404
|)
|Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
|(25,303
|)
|
|(27,177
|)
|
|1,874
|
|
|(76,016
|)
|(82,412
|)
|6,396
|
|Other Interest Expense
|(1,335
|)
|
|(1,489
|)
|
|154
|
|
|(3,702
|)
|(4,432
|)
|730
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
|783
|
|
|(992
|)
|
|1,775
|
|
|(2,233
|)
|(1,962
|)
|(271
|)
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|(110
|)
|
|126
|
|
|(236
|)
|
|(4,835
|)
|15,711
|
|(20,546
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|893
|
|
|$
|(1,118
|)
|
|$
|2,011
|
|
|$
|2,602
|
|$
|(17,673
|)
|$
|20,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)
|$
|0.01
|
|
|$
|(0.01
|)
|
|$
|0.02
|
|
|$
|0.02
|
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS
|2019
|
|2018
|
|Variance
|
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|Intersegment Revenues
|$
|(60,608
|)
|
|$
|(55,434
|)
|
|$
|(5,174
|)
|
|$
|(176,177
|)
|$
|(161,916
|)
|$
|(14,261
|)
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchased Gas
|(25,751
|)
|
|(25,738
|)
|
|(13
|)
|
|(78,319
|)
|(77,098
|)
|(1,221
|)
|Operation and Maintenance
|(34,857
|)
|
|(29,696
|)
|
|(5,161
|)
|
|(97,858
|)
|(84,818
|)
|(13,040
|)
|
|(60,608
|)
|
|(55,434
|)
|
|(5,174
|)
|
|(176,177
|)
|(161,916
|)
|(14,261
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Income
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|—
|
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other Income (Deductions)
|(29,290
|)
|
|(30,475
|)
|
|1,185
|
|
|(87,187
|)
|(92,740
|)
|5,553
|
|Interest Expense
|29,290
|
|
|30,475
|
|
|(1,185
|)
|
|87,187
|
|92,740
|
|(5,553
|)
|Net Income
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|$
|—
|
|$
|—
|
|Net Income Per Share (Diluted)
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|$
|—
|
|$
|—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
|(Thousands of Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital Expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Exploration and Production
|$
|128,888
|
|
(1)
|$
|110,591
|
|
(3)
|$
|18,297
|
|
|$
|391,674
|
|
(1)(2)
|$
|269,876
|
|
(3)(4)
|$
|121,798
|
|Pipeline and Storage
|35,489
|
|
(1)
|15,916
|
|
(3)
|19,573
|
|
|88,127
|
|
(1)(2)
|53,356
|
|
(3)(4)
|34,771
|
|Gathering
|17,926
|
|
(1)
|15,484
|
|
(3)
|2,442
|
|
|39,396
|
|
(1)(2)
|47,767
|
|
(3)(4)
|(8,371
|)
|Utility
|22,706
|
|
(1)
|19,737
|
|
(3)
|2,969
|
|
|58,363
|
|
(1)(2)
|52,026
|
|
(3)(4)
|6,337
|
|Energy Marketing
|14
|
|
|10
|
|
|4
|
|
|56
|
|
|33
|
|
|23
|
|Total Reportable Segments
|205,023
|
|
|161,738
|
|
|43,285
|
|
|577,616
|
|
|423,058
|
|
|154,558
|
|All Other
|68
|
|
|—
|
|
|68
|
|
|68
|
|
|1
|
|
|67
|
|Corporate
|267
|
|
|7
|
|
|260
|
|
|369
|
|
|51
|
|
|318
|
|Eliminations
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(19,922
|)
|
|19,922
|
|Total Capital Expenditures
|$
|205,358
|
|
|$
|161,745
|
|
|$
|43,613
|
|
|$
|578,053
|
|
|$
|403,188
|
|
|$
|174,865
|
(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $51.0 million, $14.0 million, $8.3 million, and $6.1 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
(2) Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2019. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2019.
(3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2018, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $49.0 million, $10.9 million, $8.2 million, and $3.3 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2018, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
(4) Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, exclude capital expenditures of $36.5 million, $25.1 million, $3.9 million and $6.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2017 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2018. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2017, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DEGREE DAYS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Percent Colder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(Warmer) Than:
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Normal
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
| Normal (1)
|
|Last Year (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buffalo, NY
|912
|
|957
|
|873
|
|4.9
|
|
|9.6
|
|Erie, PA
|871
|
|773
|
|825
|
|(11.3
|)
|
|(6.3
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buffalo, NY
|6,455
|
|6,654
|
|6,308
|
|3.1
|
|
|5.5
|
|Erie, PA
|6,023
|
|5,899
|
|5,929
|
|(2.1
|)
|
|(0.5
|)
|
|
(1) Percents compare actual 2019 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2019 degree days to actual 2018 degree days.
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gas Production/Prices:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Production (MMcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Appalachia
|
|50,766
|
|
|40,444
|
|
|10,322
|
|
|140,954
|
|
|117,261
|
|
|23,693
|
|West Coast
|
|494
|
|
|526
|
|
|(32
|)
|
|1,483
|
|
|1,896
|
|
|(413
|)
|Total Production
|
|51,260
|
|
|40,970
|
|
|10,290
|
|
|142,437
|
|
|119,157
|
|
|23,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Prices (Per Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Appalachia
|
|$
|2.21
|
|
|$
|2.30
|
|
|$
|(0.09
|)
|
|$
|2.58
|
|
|$
|2.37
|
|
|$
|0.21
|
|West Coast
|
|3.84
|
|
|4.41
|
|
|(0.57
|)
|
|5.55
|
|
|4.62
|
|
|0.93
|
|Weighted Average
|
|2.22
|
|
|2.32
|
|
|(0.10
|)
|
|2.61
|
|
|2.40
|
|
|0.21
|
|Weighted Average after Hedging
|
|2.36
|
|
|2.43
|
|
|(0.07
|)
|
|2.51
|
|
|2.55
|
|
|(0.04
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oil Production/Prices:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Production (Thousands of Barrels)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Appalachia
|
|1
|
|
|1
|
|
|—
|
|
|2
|
|
|3
|
|
|(1
|)
|West Coast
|
|575
|
|
|600
|
|
|(25
|)
|
|1,710
|
|
|1,934
|
|
|(224
|)
|Total Production
|
|576
|
|
|601
|
|
|(25
|)
|
|1,712
|
|
|1,937
|
|
|(225
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Prices (Per Barrel)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Appalachia
|
|$
|55.45
|
|
|$
|64.37
|
|
|$
|(8.92
|)
|
|$
|55.80
|
|
|$
|55.06
|
|
|$
|0.74
|
|West Coast
|
|67.43
|
|
|71.53
|
|
|(4.10
|)
|
|65.01
|
|
|64.69
|
|
|0.32
|
|Weighted Average
|
|67.41
|
|
|71.52
|
|
|(4.11
|)
|
|65.00
|
|
|64.68
|
|
|0.32
|
|Weighted Average after Hedging
|
|62.92
|
|
|58.74
|
|
|4.18
|
|
|61.88
|
|
|58.96
|
|
|2.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Production (MMcfe)
|
|54,716
|
|
|44,576
|
|
|10,140
|
|
|152,709
|
|
|130,779
|
|
|21,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selected Operating Performance Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1)
|
|$
|0.29
|
|
|$
|0.34
|
|
|$
|(0.05
|)
|
|$
|0.31
|
|
|$
|0.35
|
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2)
|
|$
|0.87
|
|
|$
|0.84
|
|
|$
|0.03
|
|
|$
|0.89
|
|
|$
|0.93
|
|
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1)
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|0.70
|
|
|$
|0.03
|
|
|$
|0.72
|
|
|$
|0.69
|
|
|$
|0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.
(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.53 per Mcfe for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.55 and $0.54 per Mcfe for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
|
|Hedging Summary for Remaining Three Months of Fiscal 2019
|Volume
|
|
|Average Hedge Price
|Oil Swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brent
|
|186,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|63.52 / BBL
|NYMEX
|
|267,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|53.42 / BBL
|Total
|
|453,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|57.57 / BBL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gas Swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NYMEX
|
|20,040,000
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.93 / MMBTU
|DAWN
|
|1,800,000
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|3.00 / MMBTU
|Fixed Price Physical Sales
|
|19,579,555
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.61 / MMBTU
|Total
|
|41,419,555
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.78 / MMBTU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2020
|
|Volume
|
|
|Average Hedge Price
|Oil Swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brent
|
|1,260,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|64.66 / BBL
|NYMEX
|
|324,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|50.52 / BBL
|Total
|
|1,584,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|61.77 / BBL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gas Swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NYMEX
|
|40,990,000
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.92 / MMBTU
|DAWN
|
|7,200,000
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|3.00 / MMBTU
|Fixed Price Physical Sales
|
|46,430,854
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.37 / MMBTU
|Total
|
|94,620,854
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.65 / MMBTU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021
|
|Volume
|
|
|Average Hedge Price
|Oil Swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brent
|
|576,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|64.48 / BBL
|NYMEX
|
|156,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|51.00 / BBL
|Total
|
|732,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|61.61 / BBL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gas Swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NYMEX
|
|6,790,000
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.95 / MMBTU
|DAWN
|
|600,000
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|3.00 / MMBTU
|Fixed Price Physical Sales
|
|41,381,641
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.22 / MMBTU
|Total
|
|48,771,641
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.33 / MMBTU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022
|
|Volume
|
|
|Average Hedge Price
|Oil Swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brent
|
|300,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|60.07 / BBL
|NYMEX
|
|156,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|51.00 / BBL
|Total
|
|456,000
|
|BBL
|
|$
|56.97 / BBL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed Price Physical Sales
|
|40,533,125
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.23 / MMBTU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023
|
|Volume
|
|
|Average Hedge Price
|Fixed Price Physical Sales
|
|37,174,130
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.26 / MMBTU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024
|
|Volume
|
|
|Average Hedge Price
|Fixed Price Physical Sales
|
|21,053,189
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.25 / MMBTU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025
|
|Volume
|
|
|Average Hedge Price
|Fixed Price Physical Sales
|
|2,293,200
|
|MMBTU
|
|$
|2.18 / MMBTU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|Firm Transportation - Affiliated
|
|20,755
|
|
|21,714
|
|
|(959
|)
|
|107,423
|
|
|104,106
|
|
|3,317
|
|Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated
|
|137,984
|
|
|155,357
|
|
|(17,373
|)
|
|442,839
|
|
|479,346
|
|
|(36,507
|)
|Interruptible Transportation
|
|309
|
|
|1,107
|
|
|(798
|)
|
|1,974
|
|
|3,153
|
|
|(1,179
|)
|
|
|159,048
|
|
|178,178
|
|
|(19,130
|)
|
|552,236
|
|
|586,605
|
|
|(34,369
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gathering Volume - (MMcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|Gathered Volume - Affiliated
|
|60,745
|
|
|51,392
|
|
|9,353
|
|
|169,590
|
|
|145,928
|
|
|23,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Utility Throughput - (MMcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|Retail Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential Sales
|
|9,895
|
|
|10,052
|
|
|(157
|)
|
|60,581
|
|
|56,468
|
|
|4,113
|
|Commercial Sales
|
|1,441
|
|
|1,525
|
|
|(84
|)
|
|8,999
|
|
|8,621
|
|
|378
|
|Industrial Sales
|
|151
|
|
|128
|
|
|23
|
|
|639
|
|
|559
|
|
|80
|
|
|
|11,487
|
|
|11,705
|
|
|(218
|)
|
|70,219
|
|
|65,648
|
|
|4,571
|
|Off-System Sales
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|141
|
|
|(141
|)
|Transportation
|
|14,716
|
|
|15,348
|
|
|(632
|)
|
|65,914
|
|
|66,398
|
|
|(484
|)
|
|
|26,203
|
|
|27,053
|
|
|(850
|)
|
|136,133
|
|
|132,187
|
|
|3,946
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Energy Marketing Volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|(Decrease)
|Natural Gas (MMcf)
|
|7,429
|
|
|8,322
|
|
|(893
|)
|
|36,039
|
|
|36,413
|
|
|(374
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
| AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
| NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company's financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.
Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
(in thousands except per share amounts)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Reported GAAP Earnings
|
|$
|63,753
|
|
|$
|63,025
|
|
|$
|257,009
|
|
|$
|353,527
|
|Items impacting comparability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(5,000
|)
|
|(107,000
|)
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)
|
|(1,020
|)
|
|339
|
|
|(783
|)
|
|436
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|
|214
|
|
|(83
|)
|
|164
|
|
|(107
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other)
|
|(1,420
|)
|
|—
|
|
|1,096
|
|
|—
|
|Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
|
|298
|
|
|—
|
|
|(230
|)
|
|—
|
|Adjusted Operating Results
|
|$
|61,825
|
|
|$
|63,281
|
|
|$
|252,256
|
|
|$
|246,856
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reported GAAP Earnings per share
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|2.96
|
|
|$
|4.09
|
|Items impacting comparability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(0.06
|)
|
|(1.24
|)
|Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(0.01
|)
|
|0.01
|
|Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other)
|
|(0.02
|)
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Rounding
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|
|—
|
|Adjusted Operating Results per share
|
|$
|0.71
|
|
|$
|0.73
|
|
|$
|2.91
|
|
|$
|2.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reported GAAP Earnings
|
|$
|63,753
|
|
|$
|63,025
|
|
|$
|257,009
|
|
|$
|353,527
|
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
|71,072
|
|
|60,817
|
|
|200,990
|
|
|177,802
|
|Other (Income) Deductions
|
|1,456
|
|
|3,612
|
|
|16,977
|
|
|20,205
|
|Interest Expense
|
|26,505
|
|
|28,183
|
|
|80,077
|
|
|85,154
|
|Income Taxes
|
|21,113
|
|
|19,183
|
|
|73,806
|
|
|(23,825
|)
|Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness
|
|(1,020
|)
|
|339
|
|
|(783
|)
|
|436
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
|182,879
|
|
|$
|175,159
|
|
|$
|628,076
|
|
|$
|613,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted EBITDA by Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
|37,328
|
|
|$
|46,072
|
|
|$
|126,433
|
|
|$
|146,274
|
|Gathering Adjusted EBITDA
|
|27,852
|
|
|23,090
|
|
|78,398
|
|
|68,123
|
|Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA
|
|65,180
|
|
|69,162
|
|
|204,831
|
|
|214,397
|
|Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA
|
|88,175
|
|
|77,567
|
|
|261,650
|
|
|236,514
|
|Utility Adjusted EBITDA
|
|33,163
|
|
|30,300
|
|
|169,421
|
|
|165,041
|
|Energy Marketing Adjusted EBITDA
|
|(2,075
|)
|
|(295
|)
|
|(2,176
|)
|
|2,559
|
|Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA
|
|(1,564
|)
|
|(1,575
|)
|
|(5,650
|)
|
|(5,212
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
|182,879
|
|
|$
|175,159
|
|
|$
|628,076
|
|
|$
|613,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Exploration and Production Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reported GAAP Earnings
|
|$
|26,512
|
|
|$
|27,817
|
|
|$
|86,599
|
|
|$
|161,052
|
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
|40,055
|
|
|31,296
|
|
|110,643
|
|
|90,707
|
|Other (Income) Deductions
|
|(268
|)
|
|(193
|)
|
|(822
|)
|
|(208
|)
|Interest Expense
|
|13,850
|
|
|13,247
|
|
|40,561
|
|
|40,001
|
|Income Taxes
|
|9,046
|
|
|5,061
|
|
|25,452
|
|
|(55,474
|)
|Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness
|
|(1,020
|)
|
|339
|
|
|(783
|)
|
|436
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
|88,175
|
|
|$
|77,567
|
|
|$
|261,650
|
|
|$
|236,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pipeline and Storage Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reported GAAP Earnings
|
|$
|15,792
|
|
|$
|20,723
|
|
|$
|58,643
|
|
|$
|81,909
|
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
|11,154
|
|
|10,888
|
|
|33,561
|
|
|32,322
|
|Other (Income) Deductions
|
|(2,447
|)
|
|(1,433
|)
|
|(6,346
|)
|
|(4,252
|)
|Interest Expense
|
|7,223
|
|
|7,667
|
|
|22,009
|
|
|23,418
|
|Income Taxes
|
|5,606
|
|
|8,227
|
|
|18,566
|
|
|12,877
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
|37,328
|
|
|$
|46,072
|
|
|$
|126,433
|
|
|$
|146,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gathering Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reported GAAP Earnings
|
|$
|14,638
|
|
|$
|11,566
|
|
|$
|41,511
|
|
|$
|68,736
|
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
|5,485
|
|
|4,444
|
|
|14,836
|
|
|12,759
|
|Other (Income) Deductions
|
|(172
|)
|
|(78
|)
|
|(404
|)
|
|(730
|)
|Interest Expense
|
|2,288
|
|
|2,502
|
|
|7,010
|
|
|7,349
|
|Income Taxes
|
|5,613
|
|
|4,656
|
|
|15,445
|