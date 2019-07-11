Quantcast

National Fuel Gas Company: Teleconference Announcement

July 11, 2019


WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company's (NYSE:NFG) Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on:

Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Karen M. Camiolo, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and John P. McGinnis, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 833-287-0795

Participant International Toll Dial-In Number: 647-689-4454

Conference ID:  2194110

This teleconference will be simultaneously webcast online in a "listen only" mode at the National Fuel website: investor.nationalfuelgas.com. Go to the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page, click the link to the conference call and "agree" to the terms of the safe-harbor disclaimer to proceed to the call. An audio replay of the teleconference call will begin approximately two hours following the call on Friday, August 2, 2019, and play through the close of business on Friday, August 9, 2019. To access the replay, dial 800-585-8367 and provide the conference ID number listed above.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across five business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com

For additional information, contact:
   
Kenneth E. Webster
Director of Investor Relations
716-857-7067 

or

Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman
Senior Investor Relations Analyst II
716-857-7340

Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com 

Source: National Fuel Gas Company

