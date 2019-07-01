Quantcast

Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

By GlobeNewswire,  July 01, 2019, 12:03:00 PM EDT


NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:SAUC) at 7:55:02 a.m. Eastern Time for additional information requested from the company at a last sale price of $0.74.  The company provided the requested information and trading was resumed at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company's symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Source: Nasdaq, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: NDAQ, SAUC




