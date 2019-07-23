Nasdaq Private Market Sets New Transaction Record in the First Half of 2019





35 private company-led transactions and $2.3 billion in transaction value completed



Chart detailing NPM transaction flow since 2016





Facilitated single-largest transaction by number of eligible sellers

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Private Market, LLC (NPM), a leading provider of liquidity solutions for today's private securities, has published its Mid-Year Private Company Report, which summarizes private company liquidity activity on the NPM platform for the first six months of 2019. The NPM team facilitated 35 private company-sponsored secondary transactions - a new record high for the period - with total transaction value of $2.3 billion.

"We are excited to see that secondary market activity for private companies on the NPM platform set another record," said Eric Folkemer, Head of Nasdaq Private Market. "Despite a large number of VC-backed companies going public in the first half of the year, executives at private companies of all sizes and valuations continue to see the long-term value in prioritizing liquidity strategies for the benefit of all stakeholders, be it an investor or employee."

Additional findings from the report include:

Seller milestone: NPM facilitated the single-largest transaction by number of eligible sellers on its platform during the period: approx. 4,500 sellers, comprising founders, management, employees, and investors.

Pre-unicorn companies drive transaction volume: Companies with a valuation of less than $1 billion accounted for the majority of NPM transactions during the period (58%), signaling that controlled liquidity programs continue to be deployed as a way to recruit, retain, and reward private company employees earlier in their corporate lifecycle.

Since its inception in 2013, NPM has facilitated 287 programs for private companies, which includes 73 unicorns - or companies who have achieved a $1 billion valuation while private - facilitating $22 billion in transaction value*, and supporting 33,185 shareholders to deliver technology and secondary market expertise to more private companies than ever before.

To download a copy of the 2019 Mid-Year Private Company report, visit www.npm.com.

* Activity since 2013 with valuation data aggregated from PitchBook and the NPM and SecondMarket platforms.

