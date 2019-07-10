Quantcast

Nasdaq Halts BIQI International Holdings Corporation

By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 11:00:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in BIQI International Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:BIQI) at 9:15:26 a.m. Eastern Time for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $0.6926.

Trading will remain halted until BIQI International Holdings Corporation has fully satisfied Nasdaq's request for additional information.

