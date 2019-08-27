Quantcast

Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 10:15:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  Who:  Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik
     
  What: Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2019
     
  When: Wednesday, September 11, 2019
    10:30 am ET
     
  Where: New York Hilton Midtown
    1335 Avenue of the Americas
    New York, NY 10019
     
    Mr. Ptasznik's presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq's Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm 
     

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit https://new.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg

(212) 231-5534

allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti

(678) 504-6097

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA

(212) 401-8737

ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

Source: Nasdaq, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: NDAQ




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7890.36
36.62  ▲  0.47%
DJIA 25974.64
75.81  ▲  0.29%
S&P 500 2889.14
10.76  ▲  0.37%
Data as of Aug 27, 2019 | 10:45AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar