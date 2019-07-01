Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges





NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ), today announced the election of all nominated directors to the boards of the U.S. exchanges operated by the company, which include The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC; Nasdaq PHLX, LLC; Nasdaq BX, Inc.; Nasdaq ISE, LLC; Nasdaq MRX, LLC; and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC:

Virgis W. Colbert, Senior Advisor, MillerCoors

Michael J. Curran, Retired Chairman and CEO, Boston Stock Exchange

David J. Frear, Senior EVP and CFO, SiriusXM Holdings Inc.

Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited

Elizabeth G. Martin, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs & Co.

David Rosato, Senior EVP and CFO, People's United Financial, Inc.

Andrew J. Schultz, Head of Strategic Options, Susquehanna International Group, LLP

Wendy S. White, SVP and General Counsel, University of Pennsylvania

Thomas A. Wittman, Executive Advisor, Nasdaq and CEO, Nasdaq Stock Exchange

For further governance information, visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-stock-market/board-of-directors.

