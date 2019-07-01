Quantcast

Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges

By GlobeNewswire,  July 01, 2019, 09:01:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ), today announced the election of all nominated directors to the boards of the U.S. exchanges operated by the company, which include The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC; Nasdaq PHLX, LLC; Nasdaq BX, Inc.; Nasdaq ISE, LLC; Nasdaq MRX, LLC; and Nasdaq GEMX, LLC: 

  • Virgis W. Colbert, Senior Advisor, MillerCoors
  • Michael J. Curran, Retired Chairman and CEO, Boston Stock Exchange
  • David J. Frear, Senior EVP and CFO, SiriusXM Holdings Inc.
  • Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited
  • Elizabeth G. Martin, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs & Co.
  • David Rosato, Senior EVP and CFO, People's United Financial, Inc.
  • Andrew J. Schultz, Head of Strategic Options, Susquehanna International Group, LLP
  • Wendy S. White, SVP and General Counsel, University of Pennsylvania
  • Thomas A. Wittman, Executive Advisor, Nasdaq and CEO, Nasdaq Stock Exchange

For further governance information, visit: http://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-stock-market/board-of-directors.

About Nasdaq: 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Allan Schoenberg

(212) 231-5534

allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti

(678) 504-6097

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

