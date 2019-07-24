Nasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 Per Share





NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.



