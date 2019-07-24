Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 15, 2019





NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of July 15, 2019, short interest in 2,383 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,167,652,545 shares compared with 8,104,486,017 shares in 2,380 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of June 28, 2019. The mid-July short interest represents 4.37 compared with 4.35 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 976 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 936,420,745 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 15, 2019 compared with 926,137,746 shares in 983 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 2.95 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period's figure of 3.82.

In summary, short interest in all 3,359 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,104,073,290 shares at the July 15, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,363 issues and 9,030,623,763 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.16 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.29 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

