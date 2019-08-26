Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 15, 2019





NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 15, 2019, short interest in 2,378 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,255,813,521 shares compared with 8,106,304,438 shares in 2,376 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 31, 2019. The mid-August short interest represents 4.08 compared with 5.08 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 990 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 944,167,057 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 15, 2019 compared with 927,349,995 shares in 984 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.33 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period's figure of 2.91.

In summary, short interest in all 3,368 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,199,980,578 shares at the August 15, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,360 issues and 9,033,654,433 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 3.99 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.72 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

