Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date June 28, 2019





NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of June 28, 2019, short interest in 2,380 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,104,486,017 shares compared with 8,008,076,464 shares in 2,373 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of June 14, 2019. The end-of-June short interest represents 4.35 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 4.17 days for the prior reporting period.



Nasdaq Short Interest Days





Short interest in 983 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 926,137,746 shares at the end of the settlement date of June 28, 2019 compared with 906,829,791 shares in 970 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.82 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period's figure of 3.62.

In summary, short interest in all 3,363 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,030,623,763 shares at the June 28, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,343 issues and 8,914,906,255 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.29 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.10 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

