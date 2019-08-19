Quantcast

See headlines for NBIO
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Nascent Biotech Has Entered into an Agreement to Perform Phase I Clinical Study for Brain Cancer

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 19, 2019, 02:04:00 PM EDT




    Study Planned for Multiple Brain Cancer Types in Phase I Setting

    San Diego, CA, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO), today announced they have entered into a contractual agreement in Orange County, CA to conduct Phase I human clinical trials on Nascent antibody, Pritumumab, for the treatment of brain cancer.  Pritumumab, a unique monoclonal antibody that appears to bind selectively to a number of epithelial cancers, had been previously studied in Japan with very promising results in the treatment of brain cancer.

    "There are significant unmet medical needs in a variety of cancers," said Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent Biotech.  "Nascent is committed to changing patient expectations and outcomes in one of the world's most debilitating cancers and we are looking forward to achieving the next step, which is opening the clinical trial with IRB approval."   

    About Nascent Biotech Inc.

    Nascent Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers.  Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

    Safe Harbor:

    Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results.  These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks.  Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

    Sean Carrick

    772.713.0541

    sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com

    Source: Nascent Biotech, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: NBIO




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8012.03
    116.04  ▲  1.47%
    DJIA 26152.99
    266.98  ▲  1.03%
    S&P 500 2925.52
    36.84  ▲  1.28%
    Data as of Aug 19, 2019 | 2:24PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar