Nascent Biotech Has Entered into an Agreement to Perform Phase I Clinical Study for Brain Cancer









Study Planned for Multiple Brain Cancer Types in Phase I Setting

San Diego, CA, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO), today announced they have entered into a contractual agreement in Orange County, CA to conduct Phase I human clinical trials on Nascent antibody, Pritumumab, for the treatment of brain cancer. Pritumumab, a unique monoclonal antibody that appears to bind selectively to a number of epithelial cancers, had been previously studied in Japan with very promising results in the treatment of brain cancer.

"There are significant unmet medical needs in a variety of cancers," said Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent Biotech. "Nascent is committed to changing patient expectations and outcomes in one of the world's most debilitating cancers and we are looking forward to achieving the next step, which is opening the clinical trial with IRB approval."

About Nascent Biotech Inc.

Nascent Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor:

Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks.

