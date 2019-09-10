NanoXplore announces change in its shareholder structure and welcomes new shareholders





MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: GRA and OTCQX:NNXPF) is pleased to announce that on September 9th 2019, Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite") (TSXV: LLG and OTCQX: MGPHF) sold its entire NanoXplore ownership position that resulted in a transaction of 22,188,333 shares to a group of buyers that included Martinrea International Inc. ("Martinrea") (TSX: MRE and OTCQX:MRETF), Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and Investissement Quebec.



As of today, Martinrea holds 30,199,800 shares of NanoXplore which represents approximately 25% of the total outstanding shares of the Corporation.

Soroush Nazarpour, CEO of NanoXplore, commented on the change in the Corporation's ownership: "We are excited to welcome Investissement Quebec (investment arm of the Quebec government) and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec as new shareholders of the company. We are also thrilled that Martinrea has decided to further increase its shareholder position. We continue to strategically develop graphene-related solutions that will drastically separate Martinrea from the rest of the competition within the automotive space. We would like to thank Mason Graphite for all their support over the last few years and we will continue with our relationship as NanoXplore expands its graphene production capabilities. Mason Graphite's decision was a necessary step to further progress the development of its mining project and we wish Mason's management team future success".

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. NanoXplore provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with nearly 400 employees supporting manufacturing facilities across Canada, the U.S., and Switzerland.

