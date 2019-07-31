Nanotech Security Corp. to Host 2019 Third Quarter Investor Conference Call



Thursday August 8, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. Eastern

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV:NTS) (OTCQX:NTSFF) ("Nanotech" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in the research, creation and production of nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in the banknote and brand protection markets, announces the Company will release financial results for its 2019 third quarter after the market closes on Thursday August 8, 2019. CEO Troy Bullock and acting CFO Monika Russell will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern the same day. All interested parties are invited to participate in this conference call and should dial the numbers below approximately 15 minutes prior to the starting time.



Date & Time: Thursday, August 8, 2019 - 5:00 P.M. Eastern Dial-in number: Toll Free:



Toll/International: 1-800-239-9838



1-323-794-2551 Conference ID: 8101795 Taped replay: Toll free (Canada and US):



Alternate number:



Replay pin number:



Replay start:



Replay expiry: 1-844-512-2921



1-412-317-6671



8101795



Thursday August 8, 2019, 8:00 PM Eastern



Sunday September 8, 2019,11:59 PM Eastern Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135469

About Nanotech

Nanotech researches, creates and produces nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in authentication and brand enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, and commercial branding.

The Company's nano-optic technology employs arrays of billions of nano-indentations that can be impressed or embossed onto a wide range of substrate materials including polymer, paper, metal, or fabric. By using sophisticated algorithms to direct an electron beam lithography system, the Company creates visual images with effects such as 3D, perceived movement, and the display of high-definition colours.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company's website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

Nanotech Security Corp.: Investor Relations: Kelley Ryshak Sean Peasgood info@nanosecurity.ca sean@SophicCapital.com +1.604.678.5775 +1.647.699.9845

Source: Nanotech Security Corp.