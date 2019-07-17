Nanotech Provides Update on Brand Protection Sales Activities





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV:NTS) (OTCQX:NTSFF) ("Nanotech" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in the research, creation and production of nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in the banknote and brand protection markets, provides an update on ongoing sales activities.



Nanotech expanded its product offering in April with the launch of Dynamic Portrait™ and LiveLogo™ security labels for the brand protection market. These next-gen security labels prove the authenticity of products by using nanotechnology-based vivid colour images that incorporate movement and on/off functionality that is near-impossible to reproduce. Both products can be customized to include corporate logos, taglines, product images and endorsement models.

Since the product launch in April, Nanotech's sales team has been busy connecting with potential customers at targeted industry tradeshows and events. In May, Brian Donnelly, VP Sales and Chris Darling, Sales Executive attended the world's largest licensing tradeshow, the Licensing Expo 2019 in Las Vegas. In June, the Company attended and presented at Secure Documents World 2019 in London. In July, the Company participated at the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) Brand Protection Seminar Fighting the Fakes in New York City.

"We garnered strong interest in our brand protection offerings at these industry-specific tradeshows and are focused on growing our sales funnel," said Brian Donnelly, VP of Sales at Nanotech. "Dynamic Portrait and LiveLogo offer powerful image-switches, true colours and high-definition content which deliver a truly unique and robust authentication solution."

Nanotech will continue its sales activities in the coming months including performing technical trials with packaging and label companies, conducting product demonstration roadshows within the United States, and attending additional brand protection and packaging tradeshows.

To arrange a meeting with Nanotech or for more information on Nanotech's brand protection products, please contact the company at 1.604.678.5775 or sales@nanosecurity.ca.

About Nanotech

Nanotech researches, creates and produces nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in authentication and brand enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, and commercial branding.

The Company's KolourOptik® technology employs arrays of billions of nano-indentations that can be impressed or embossed onto a wide range of substrate materials including polymer, paper, metal, or fabric. By using sophisticated algorithms to direct an electron beam lithography system, the Company creates visual images with effects such as 3D, perceived movement, and the display of high-definition colours.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company's website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

