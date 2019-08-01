Nanotech Announces New Optical Thin Film Order





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV:NTS) (OTCQX:NTSFF) ("Nanotech" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in the research, creation and production of nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in the banknote, secure documents and brand protection markets, announces a new order for its colour-shifting Optical Thin Film ("OTF") for a confidential customer.



The order is for a custom version of its OTF for a key long-term customer. Nanotech's premium colour-shifting security OTF employs a unique combination of layered thin film materials that create an overt colour shift during the authentication process. This specialized film is produced at our secure operations located in Thurso, Quebec. Customers can readily convert OTF into security threads or patches for integration into banknotes, secure documents and government IDs. The application of OTF in this instance is a colour-shifting patch used to authenticate government-issued IDs. The majority of this new order will be delivered in fiscal 2019.

"Nanotech's OTF is one of the strongest security features available in the authentication market with a proven twenty-year track record of being integrated into banknotes and secure government documents," said Brian Donnelly, Vice President of Sales at Nanotech. "This long-term repeat customer chose our OTF because it can be incorporated into various applications and offers durability and the ultimate protection against counterfeiting through colour shift and colour intensity. We look forward to delivering another ultra-high security product."

Canadian-based Nanotech is one of the few manufacturers of colour-shifting OTF in the world. The Company has a highly secure and fully equipped production facility in Thurso, Quebec and a nanotechnology research and development facility in Burnaby, British Columbia.

"This sale represents the early success of our January change in strategy," said Troy Bullock, President and CEO of Nanotech. "We have become a company focused on near-term revenue through the commercialization of a product line encompassing OTF and several KolourOptik® based products specifically targeting banknotes, secure documents, and brand protection. By adding experienced sales leaders, we are engaging many more customers, with a focus on shorter sales cycles and an expanded sales pipeline. We are excited about the level of activity we are seeing not only for OTF but also for our KolourOptik products."

About Nanotech

Nanotech researches, creates and produces nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in authentication and brand enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, and commercial branding.

The Company's KolourOptik technology employs arrays of billions of nano-indentations that can be impressed or embossed onto a wide range of substrate materials including polymer, paper, metal, or fabric. By using sophisticated algorithms to direct an electron beam lithography system, the Company creates visual images with effects such as 3D, perceived movement, and the display of high-definition colours.

