Nanotech Announces Additional Optical Thin Film Orders

The first is a recurring order where Nanotech is supplying a colour-shifting foil and the customer is converting it into a security thread for integration into a banknote for an Asian central bank. The second order represents new business for Nanotech where the customer has qualified Nanotech's OTF with a Middle Eastern central bank. In production and scheduled for delivery in September, both orders are expected to be annual recurring business.

"We are honoured to be supplying our colour-shifting OTF to this customer for the 20th consecutive year," said Troy Bullock, President and CEO of Nanotech. "Over the first six months of the year we have focused on growing our OTF business and are very encouraged to see a new banknote win with this strategic customer."

Nanotech's colour-shifting OTF employs a unique combination of layered thin film materials that create an easy to see colour shift, such as green to gold, when the banknote viewing angle is changed. Customers can readily convert OTF into security threads or patches for integration into banknotes, secure documents and government IDs. Nanotech is one of a few manufacturers in the world who produces colour-shifting OTF. The Company's OTF is produced at its highly secure and fully equipped facility located in Thurso, Quebec, Canada.

About Nanotech

Nanotech researches, creates and produces nano-optic structures and colour-shifting materials used in authentication and brand enhancement applications across a wide range of markets including banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, and commercial branding.

The Company's KolourOptik® technology employs arrays of billions of nano-indentations that can be impressed or embossed onto a wide range of substrate materials including polymer, paper, metal, or fabric. By using sophisticated algorithms to direct an electron beam lithography system, the Company creates visual images with effects such as 3D, perceived movement, and the display of high-definition colours.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company's website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

