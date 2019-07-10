NanoString to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019





SEATTLE, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced that the Company will release second quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Company management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET to discuss those results and provide a business update.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 793-9492 for domestic callers, or (734) 385-2643 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 5182286. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the company's website at nanostring.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning July 31, 2019 at 7:30pm ET through midnight on August 7, 2019. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and reference Conference ID: 5182286. The webcast will also be available on the Company's website for one year following the completion of the call.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 2,600 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

