NanoString to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 19, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced that the company's management is scheduled to present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at 11:25am ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company's website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 2,700 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx™ Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections. The company's technology is also being used in diagnostics. The Prosigna® Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay together with the nCounter Dx Analysis System is FDA 510(k) cleared for use as a prognostic indicator for distant recurrence of breast cancer.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, nCounter and Prosigna are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

Contact:

Doug Farrell

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

dfarrell@nanostring.com

Phone: 206-602-1768

Source: NanoString Technologies, Inc.

