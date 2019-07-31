NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for Second Quarter of 2019





SEATTLE, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total product and service revenue of $22.4 million, 10% year-over-year growth





Consumables revenue of $14.4 million, including $2.6 million of Prosigna® IVD kits, 12% year-over-year growth





Instrument revenue of $4.9 million, 10% year-over-year reduction





Service revenue of $3.0 million, 45% year-over-year growth





Collaboration revenue recognized of $8.0 million and cash received from collaborators of $5.5 million

"During the second quarter we achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in product and service revenue, driven by a 15% year-over-year increase in our life science consumable sales and 45% growth in service revenue," said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "We delivered record service revenue under our Technology Access Program for GeoMx DSP, and our customers published high-profile peer-reviewed papers that highlight the unique capabilities of GeoMx DSP for biomarker discovery in immuno-therapy. We continue to generate solid demand for GeoMx and now have approximately 55 committed GeoMx DSP instrument orders, and we expect to start shipping instruments and realize our first GeoMx revenue in the third quarter."

Recent Business Highlights

nCounter Platform

Increased installed base to approximately 790 nCounter Analysis Systems at June 30, 2019, as compared to approximately 670 systems in the prior year.





Entered into commercial partnerships with three Contract Research Organizations (CROs), including Covance, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., and Navigate BioPharma Services, Inc. to expand access to NanoString's PanCancer IO 360™ Gene Expression Panel.





Launched new Panels for studying Metabolic Pathways during the second quarter.





Announced a collaboration with the MODEL-AD consortium that has resulted in the development of two new nCounter® gene expression panels for use in Alzheimer's disease research.





Surpassed 2,650 cumulative peer-reviewed publications of studies utilizing nCounter technology.

GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) Platform

Increased cumulative GeoMx DSP orders to approximately 55 instruments as of June 30, 2019.





Completed over 25 GeoMx DSP Technology Access Program (TAP) projects in Q2, expanding the total number of projects completed to approximately 125 for 85 customers.





A team lead by researchers at Vanderbilt University used the GeoMx DSP to characterize the mechanism of neurotoxicity in patients receiving immuno-therapy for metastatic melanoma. While checkpoint inhibitors can lead to durable responses in a range of metastatic cancers, unanticipated immune-related adverse events can limit the utility of these life-saving therapies. This study was published in the journal Nature Medicine .





. A group of researchers from Yale University School of Medicine used the GeoMx DSP to identify biomarkers that were predictive for objective response, progress free survival and overall survival for patients receiving immuno-therapy for metastatic melanoma. This study was published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research in June of 2019.





in June of 2019. NanoString and Mayo Clinic Laboratories announced a collaboration to develop clinical tests using GeoMx DSP.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Product and service revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by 10% to $22.4 million, as compared to $20.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Instrument revenue was $4.9 million, a reduction of 10% compared to the prior year period. Consumables revenue, excluding Prosigna, was $11.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to the prior year period, with growth driven primarily by sales of our panel products. Prosigna IVD kit revenue was $2.6 million, an increase of 4% compared to the prior year period, with growth in Europe offset by lower sales in North America as compared to the prior year period. Service revenue was $3.0 million, an increase of 45% compared to the prior year period, reflecting continued growth in demand for our GeoMx DSP Technology Access Program and increased service contracts associated with our growing installed base of nCounter instruments. Gross margin on product and service revenue was 57% compared to 58% in the prior year period.

Collaboration revenue totaled $8.0 million, compared to $4.6 million for the prior year period, and was derived primarily from our collaborations with Lam Research and Celgene Corporation. The higher collaboration revenue recorded as compared to the prior year period primarily reflects the accelerated recognition of all remaining deferred revenue from our Celgene collaboration. In April 2019, Celgene announced that its clinical trial evaluating REVLIMID® for the treatment of DLBCL, which was conducted using our companion diagnostic product candidate LymphMark™, did not meet its primary endpoint. As a result, our collaboration agreement with Celgene was terminated, with substantially all the remaining deferred collaboration revenue recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2019. Cash received from collaborators totaled $5.5 million during the quarter, primarily reflecting activity relating to our collaboration with Lam Research.

Research and development expense increased by 17% to $17.0 million compared to $14.6 million for the prior year period, reflecting continued investments in GeoMx DSP, nCounter Panels and Hyb & Seq. Selling, general and administrative expense increased by 9% to $22.5 million compared to $20.6 million for the prior year period, primarily reflecting increased investment in personnel and commercial launch activities related to GeoMx DSP. In addition, our research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses reflected higher amounts of stock-based compensation expense as compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of the increase in our stock price as compared to the prior year period.

Net loss was $20.0 million, or a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with $20.6 million, or $0.80 per share, for the prior year period.

Outlook for 2019

The company is reiterating its revenue and gross margin guidance for the full year, which includes:

Product and service revenue of $98 million to $103 million, including approximately $6 million to $8 million of revenue recorded from sales of GeoMx DSP





Total revenue of $118 million to $123 million, which includes product and service revenue plus approximately $20 million of collaboration revenue





Gross margin on product and service revenue of 57% to 59%

The company is updating its guidance for certain operating expenses and other items. These updates reflect higher expected levels of stock-based compensation expense and additional investments directed to capture demand for and support the launch of GeoMx DSP. For the full year 2019 the company now expects:

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $85 million to $87 million





Research and development expenses of $64 million to $66 million, to be partially offset by approximately $20 million expected to be received from Lam Research





GAAP net loss of $78 million to $83 million





Net loss per share of $2.20 to $2.40





Expect total use of cash of $55 million to $60 million

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Instruments $ 4,940 $ 5,488 $ 9,258 $ 10,162 Consumables 11,774 10,281 23,920 19,638 In vitro diagnostic kits 2,614 2,521 4,928 4,687 Services 3,042 2,094 5,614 3,942 Total product and service revenue 22,370 20,384 43,720 38,429 Collaboration 7,975 4,615 14,313 9,655 Total revenue 30,345 24,999 58,033 48,084 Costs and expenses: Cost of product and service revenue 9,605 8,552 18,314 16,247 Research and development 17,029 14,585 33,056 28,417 Selling, general and administrative 22,499 20,649 45,935 40,086 Total costs and expenses (a) (b) 49,133 43,786 97,305 84,750 Loss from operations (18,788 ) (18,787 ) (39,272 ) (36,666 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 828 204 1,351 442 Interest expense (1,889 ) (1,604 ) (3,637 ) (3,167 ) Other expense, net (120 ) (349 ) (230 ) (284 ) Total other expense, net (1,181 ) (1,749 ) (2,516 ) (3,009 ) Net loss before provision for income taxes (19,969 ) (20,536 ) (41,788 ) (39,675 ) Provision for income taxes (68 ) (65 ) (147 ) (128 ) Net loss $ (20,037 ) $ (20,601 ) $ (41,935 ) $ (39,803 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (1.26 ) $ (1.55 ) Shares used in calculating basic and diluted net loss per share 35,174 25,757 33,382 25,619 (a) Includes $5.1 million and $2.9 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $8.0 million and $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (b) Includes $1.2 million and $1.1 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $2.4 million and $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,371 $ 24,356 Short-term investments 112,109 69,641 Accounts receivable, net 18,999 17,279 Inventory, net 16,470 13,173 Prepaid expenses and other 9,168 7,258 Total current assets 190,117 131,707 Property and equipment, net 14,713 15,171 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,889 — Other assets 2,181 680 Total assets $ 232,900 $ 147,558 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,132 $ 8,636 Accrued liabilities 3,703 3,705 Accrued compensation and other employee benefits 9,749 12,060 Customer deposits 7,369 8,167 Deferred revenue, current portion 6,033 9,890 Deferred rent, current portion — 657 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,517 — Total current liabilities 36,503 43,115 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 853 1,620 Deferred rent and other liabilities, net of current portion 170 7,558 Long-term debt, net of discounts 78,442 58,396 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 30,944 — Total liabilities 146,912 110,689 Total stockholders' equity 85,988 36,869 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 232,900 $ 147,558





