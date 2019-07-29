NanoStilbene™ Nutraceutical Shown to Increase Ability of Cyclophosphamide Chemotherapy to Suppress Cancer



Recent Data Supports Investigation of Commercially Available Product as an Adjuvant to Chemotherapy for Cancer

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkWire - Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) reported today positive animal data demonstrating synergy at suppressing growth of cancer cells between its commercially available NanoStilbene™ nutraceutical product[1] together with cyclophosphamide, a type of chemotherapy. The data indicate that NanoStilbene™, a proprietary formulation of pterostilbene [2], may increase the effectiveness of drugs that kill cancer through blocking mechanistic elements of the cell division machinery.



"The dogma in oncology has been that chemotherapy efficacy is usually suppressed by agents that act as antioxidants. This is because many types of chemotherapy kill cancer cells by induction of oxidative stress. Interestingly, the recent data suggests a contradictory finding, in that NanoStilbene™, which is a proprietary formulation of the antioxidant pterostilbene, actually augments the killing ability of cyclophosphamide, a type of chemotherapy," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., Board Member of TSOI and coinventor on the Company's patents.

The Company previously reported the results of a clinical trial suggesting the efficacy of NanoStilbene in increased activity of immune system cells termed "Natural Killer" cells, in advanced solid tumor cancer patients, as well as enhancing the production of interferon-gamma, a protein associated with the suppression of cancer growth. The study assessed whether the administration of NanoStilbene was effective at reducing inflammatory markers and augmenting immune function in those 12 advanced cancer patients.

Numerous independent laboratories have published in the peer-reviewed literature that pterostilbene decreases the growth of prostate cancer [3], breast cancer [4], glioma [5], liver cancer [6], esophageal cancer [7], and melanoma [8]. The advantage of NanoStilbene™ as compared to pterostilbene capsules, which are widely available, is that the proprietary nanoformulation allows substantially higher concentrations of pterostilbene to reach the cancer cells.

"Last week we reported data that NanoStilbene™ synergizes with immunotherapeutic based drugs. The fact that we are seeing synergy with drugs that kill cancer through completely different mechanisms suggests that our approach is targeting multiple pathways in cancer and that at least conceptually, tumor resistance to pterostilbene based products should be rarer than for other drugs," said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of the Company. "We plan to expand these studies to see whether NanoStilbene™ synergizes with other types of chemotherapies."



About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com and e-commerce at www.youcanordernow.com.



[1] http://www.youcanordernow.com/NanoStilbene™-PKE-60ml-wgraduated-1ml-glass-eyedropper_p_23.html

[2] https://mynanostilbene.com/?page_id=159

[3] Dhar et al. Oncotarget. 2015 Sep 29;6(29):27214-26.

[4] Wakimoto et al. Differential Anticancer Activity of Pterostilbene Against Three Subtypes of Human Breast Cancer Cells. Anticancer Res. 2017 Nov;37(11):6153-6159.

[5] Huynh et al. Pterostilbene suppressed irradiation-resistant glioma stem cells by modulating GRP78/miR-205 axis. J Nutr Biochem. 2015 May;26(5):466-75.

[6] Qian et al. Pterostilbene inhibits MTA1/HDAC1 complex leading to PTEN acetylation in hepatocellular carcinoma. Biomed Pharmacother. 2018 May;101:852-859.

[7] Feng et al. Pterostilbene Inhibits the Growth of Human Esophageal Cancer Cells by Regulating Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress. Cell Physiol Biochem. 2016;38(3):1226-44.

[8] Benlloch et al. Pterostilbene Decreases the Antioxidant Defenses of Aggressive Cancer Cells In Vivo: A Physiological Glucocorticoids- and Nrf2-Dependent Mechanism. Antioxid Redox Signal. 2016 Jun 10;24(17):974-90.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ir@tsoimail.com

Source: Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.