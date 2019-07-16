NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. News Release



NanoSphere Announces Re-election of Board

Vancouver, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:NSHS) (OTC:NSHSF) ("Nanosphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Richard Kaufman, Stephanie Hopper, Michael Iverson, Toby Lim and David Sutton were re-elected to the Board of Directors at the Company's annual general meeting. Mr. Robert Sutton announced his retirement at the Meeting, and declined to stand for re-election. Mr. Michael Iverson has assumed the office of Chairman. David Sutton has also stepped down from the office of President and COO.



The Company has also granted 3,710,000 options at $0.25 with terms between five and ten years, to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The stock options will have a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.





On behalf of the Board

Mark Percival

Chief Executive Officer





Investor Contact:

Victor Goncalves, Executive Vice President

Mobile: 204-997-5517

E-mail: vgoncalves@nanospherehealth.com





About NanoSphere

NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. (NHS) is a progressive biotechnology company specializing in the commercialization of its proprietary, patent-protected NanoSphere Delivery System (NDS) for the cannabis, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, animal health, plant sciences and cosmeceutical industries. NHS has a diversified business model that focuses on development of multiple market channels and revenue streams. Central to the NHS business model are our industry partners who license patented nanotechnology for additional R&D and consumer product development. The NanoSphere Delivery System is used to continuously improve our Licensees' existing products and to create new ones.





For more information on NanoSphere, please visit http://www.nanospherehealth.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statement Caution

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Without limitation, these include assumptions, risks and uncertainties inherent in completing sub-licensing arrangements in the United States, Canada and abroad, product demand, production, competition and government regulation of the Cannabis industry, any and all of which may have an adverse effect on the Company's expansion plans, sales, revenues and its financial results and condition. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Gary Symons NanoSphere Health Sciences (250) 300-9352 gsymons@nanospherehealth.com

Source: Nanosphere Health Sciences