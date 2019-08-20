Quantcast

    Nanophase Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Conference Call

    August 20, 2019


    Romeoville, IL., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB:NANX), a leader in minerals-based personal care ingredients and formulated products for protecting skin from environmental agressors, such as UV light and pollution, today announced the Company will disseminate a financial news release for the second quarter 2019 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. CDT, 4:00 p.m. EDT. The news release will be followed by the second quarter financial conference call on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT. 

    Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

    The Nanophase conference call, to be hosted by Jess Jankowski, the Company's President & CEO, is scheduled for August 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT. The conference call dial-in number for U.S. callers is 877-312-8776 and for international callers is 408-774-4007.  The conference ID is 5987007.  Please dial in to the conference at least five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

    The call may also be accessed through the company's website, at www.nanophase.com, by clicking on Investor Relations, Investor News and the link in the conference call announcement release.

    About Nanophase Technologies

    Nanophase Technologies Corporation ( NANX ), www.nanophase.com, is a leader in nanomaterials technologies and provides nanoengineered solutions for multiple industrial product applications. Using a platform of patented and proprietary integrated nanomaterial technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance attributes from two ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 facilities. Nanophase delivers commercial quantity and quality nanoparticles, coated nanoparticles, and nanoparticle dispersions in a variety of media. 

