Nanometrics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Revenues at high end of expectations. Revenues of $67.6 million increased slightly quarter-over-quarter, at the high end of expectations. Revenues were favorable to forecast in spite of the impact of the current trade embargo affecting sales to a customer in China, primarily as a result of a pull-in of revenue due to the acceptance of evaluation systems in the field that had been expected to close in the third quarter.

Expanded Atlas® III+ wins. In the second quarter, the company continued to increase its penetration of key customer accounts with its latest flagship system, winning both a new logic customer and a new memory customer, both in high-volume manufacturing.

In the second quarter, the company continued to increase its penetration of key customer accounts with its latest flagship system, winning both a new logic customer and a new memory customer, both in high-volume manufacturing. Record business from services. Service revenues were $15.1 million, up 14% sequentially and up 27% year-over-year. The company has increased its installed base business significantly, due to its expanded customer footprint, growing sales of upgrades, and stronger activity in refurbishment of legacy systems in the field.

GAAP Results Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Revenues (Millions) $67.6 $67.1 $88.6 Gross Margin 52.0% 50.4% 57.4% Operating Margin 5.5% 5.0% 23.5% Net Income (Millions) $3.9 $3.0 $17.7 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.16 $0.12 $0.72 Non-GAAP Results Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Gross Margin 53.5% 52.5% 57.5% Operating Margin 9.4% 8.5% 24.2% Net Income (Millions) $5.3 $4.7 $17.4 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.21 $0.19 $0.71

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release and on the investor page of Nanometrics' website. Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related charges, severance costs, executive transition and search costs, gain on sale of property, and certain discrete tax and other items.



On June 24, 2019Nanometrics and Rudolph Technologies, Inc. announced that they had agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction. In light of this pending merger transaction, Nanometrics will not hold a conference call to discuss its financial results. Concurrent with this earnings release, Nanometrics has published supplemental materials on the Investor Relations section of Nanometrics' website at www.nanometrics.com.

Second Quarter 2019 Summary

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $67.6 million, up 1% from $67.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, and down 24% from a record $88.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. On a GAAP basis, gross margin was 52.0%, compared to 50.4% in the prior quarter and 57.4% in the year-ago period. Operating income was $3.7 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior quarter and $20.8 million in the year-ago period. Net income was $3.9 million or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $3.0 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $17.7 million or $0.72 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, severance related costs and acquisition-related charges, gross margin was 53.5%, compared to 52.5% in the prior quarter and 57.5% in the year-ago period. Gross margin was negatively impacted by certain installation, freight and factory costs, which were higher than forecast for the quarter. Non-GAAP operating income, which also excludes amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs included in operating costs, executive search and transition costs, and severance costs, was $6.3 million, compared to $5.7 million in the prior quarter and $21.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income, which also adjusts for a gain on disposal of property and certain discrete tax and other items, was $5.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $4.7 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $17.4 million or $0.71 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating income margin, net income, net income per share, which exclude certain expenses, charges and special items, and free cash flow, were not prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Management uses non-GAAP financial results, which exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, severance costs, executive transition and search costs, gain on disposal of property, certain discrete tax items and other discrete adjustments, to evaluate the company's ongoing performance and to enable comparison to other periods that did not include these items. The company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing ongoing business trends, comparing performance to prior periods, and enhancing the investor's ability to view the company's results from management's perspective; however, investors are cautioned that other companies may calculate these measures differently than Nanometrics does, which would limit the usefulness of these financial measures. A table presenting a reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included at the end of this press release and is available on the investor page of the Nanometrics website at www.nanometrics.com.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection solutions used primarily in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, as well as in the fabrication of other solid-state devices and components in the optoelectronic, LED and storage industries, and more recently in the industrial, aerospace and scientific research markets. Nanometrics' process control solutions include automated and integrated metrology systems as well as software and analytics that measure and monitor key elements of device performance and yield, such as critical dimensions, device structures, surface shape and profile, overall topography and various thin film properties, including three-dimensional features and film thickness, as well as the optical, electrical and material properties of various substrates, devices and components. Nanometrics' solutions enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor and other advanced markets. The company maintains its headquarters in Milpitas, California, with sales and service offices worldwide. Nanometrics is traded on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NANO. Nanometrics' website is http://www.nanometrics.com.











NANOMETRICS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 29, 2019 December 29, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,035 $ 110,951 Marketable securities 50,947 40,841 Accounts receivable, net 51,602 50,854 Inventories 66,630 61,915 Inventories-delivered systems 1,010 180 Prepaid expenses and other 7,955 6,140 Total current assets 272,179 270,881 Property, plant and equipment, net 52,779 47,900 Operating lease - right of use assets, net 10,767 - Goodwill 26,310 26,372 Intangible assets, net 25,811 27,326 Deferred income tax assets 2,807 2,569 Other assets 446 582 Total assets $ 391,099 $ 375,630 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,459 $ 16,540 Accrued payroll and related expenses 10,361 21,658 Deferred revenue 9,865 8,990 Operating lease liabilities 2,845 - Other current liabilities 7,308 9,421 Income taxes payable 1,117 3,164 Total current liabilities 50,955 59,773 Deferred revenue 1,616 1,753 Income taxes payable 1,150 871 Deferred tax liabilities 163 162 Operating lease liabilities 8,017 - Other long-term liabilities 218 219 Total liabilities 62,119 62,778 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 25 24 Additional paid-in capital 256,503 247,983 Retained earnings 74,305 67,402 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,853 ) (2,557 ) Total stockholders' equity 328,980 312,852 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 391,099 $ 375,630







NANOMETRICS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net revenues: Products $ 52,541 $ 76,704 $ 106,396 $ 147,723 Service 15,079 11,900 28,324 23,194 Total net revenues 67,620 88,604 134,720 170,917 Costs of net revenues: Cost of products 24,294 31,235 50,193 59,828 Cost of service 7,683 6,443 14,631 12,597 Amortization of intangible assets 471 35 936 70 Total costs of net revenues 32,448 37,713 65,760 72,495 Gross profit 35,172 50,891 68,960 98,422 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,098 12,491 27,085 22,693 Selling 8,244 10,151 17,526 19,175 General and administrative 7,885 7,465 15,790 15,206 Merger expenses 907 - 907 - Amortization of intangible assets 289 - 578 - Total operating expenses 31,423 30,107 61,886 57,074 Income from operations 3,749 20,784 7,074 41,348 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (15 ) (48 ) (106 ) (141 ) Other income (expense), net 828 (166 ) 1,098 186 Total other income (expense), net 813 (214 ) 992 45 Income before income taxes 4,562 20,570 8,066 41,393 Provision for income taxes 632 2,895 1,163 7,337 Net income $ 3,930 $ 17,675 $ 6,903 $ 34,056 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.74 $ 0.28 $ 1.42 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.72 $ 0.28 $ 1.39 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 24,525 23,953 24,530 24,008 Diluted 24,843 24,442 24,850 24,488







NANOMETRICS INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,903 $ 34,056 Reconciliation of net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,061 3,326 Stock-based compensation 6,314 5,017 Disposal of fixed assets (861 ) 51 Inventory write-down 2,922 269 Deferred income taxes - 4,320 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 473 7,193 Inventories (8,290 ) (1,722 ) Inventories-delivered systems (830 ) (322 ) Prepaid expenses and other (1,974 ) (3,422 ) Operating lease - right of use assets 1,077 - Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (10,941 ) 7,204 Deferred revenue 738 2,464 Operating lease liabilities (888 ) - Income taxes payable (2,007 ) 537 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,303 ) 58,971 Cash flows from investing activities: Payment for acquisition of certain assets - (2,000 ) Sales of marketable securities 1,627 18,507 Maturities of marketable securities 24,700 17,345 Purchases of marketable securities (36,093 ) (16,320 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8,314 ) (1,761 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 896 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (17,184 ) 15,771 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sale of shares under employee stock option and purchase plans 4,535 2,709 Taxes paid on net issuance of stock awards (2,328 ) (2,731 ) Repurchases of common stock under share repurchase plans - (22,987 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,207 (23,009 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 364 (431 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (16,916 ) 51,302 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 110,951 34,899 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 94,035 $ 86,201







NANOMETRICS INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit and gross margin, respectively $ 35,172 52.0 % $ 33,788 50.4 % $ 50,891 57.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Severance included in cost of revenues 162 0.2 % - 0.0 % 21 0.0 % Acquisition & merger related charges 375 0.6 % 957 1.4 % - 0.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 471 0.7 % 466 0.7 % 35 0.0 % Total non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 1,008 1.5 % 1,423 2.1 % 56 0.1 % Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, respectively $ 36,180 53.5 % $ 35,211 52.5 % $ 50,947 57.5 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses GAAP Operating Expenses $ 31,423 46.5 % $ 30,463 45.4 % $ 30,107 34.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets included in operating expenses (289 ) -0.4 % (289 ) -0.4 % - - Acquisition & merger related charges (1,015 ) -1.5 % (164 ) -0.3 % - - Severance included in operating expenses (128 ) -0.2 % (260 ) -0.4 % - - Executive transition (151 ) -0.2 % (190 ) -0.3 % (236 ) -0.3 % Executive search - - - - (339 ) -0.4 % Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (1,583 ) -2.3 % (903 ) -1.4 % (575 ) -0.7 % Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 29,840 44.1 % $ 29,560 44.0 % $ 29,532 33.3 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating income and operating margin, respectively $ 3,749 5.5 % $ 3,325 5.0 % $ 20,784 23.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: . Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 1,008 1.5 % 1,423 2.1 % 56 0.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 1,583 2.3 % 903 1.3 % 575 0.6 % Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 2,591 3.8 % 2,326 3.5 % 631 0.7 % Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin, respectively $ 6,340 9.4 % $ 5,651 8.5 % $ 21,415 24.2 % Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income GAAP net income $ 3,930 $ 2,973 $ 17,675 Non-GAAP adjustments: Total non-GAAP adjustments to non-GAAP operating income 2,591 2,326 631 Gain on Disposal of Property (837 ) - - Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (367 ) (612 ) (912 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 5,318 $ 4,687 $ 17,394 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.72 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.71 Shares used in diluted net income per share calculation 24,843 24,783 24,442 Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ (1,447 ) $ (856 ) $ 26,257 Purchase of property and equipment (4,182 ) (4,132 ) (442 ) Free cash flow $ (5,629 ) $ (4,988 ) $ 25,815





