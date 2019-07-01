









NANOBIOTIX ANNOUNCES NEW ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE AS THE COMPANY ENTERS ITS NEXT STAGE AFTER FIRST EUROPEAN MARKET APPROVAL

Recently appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Edwina Baskin-Bey, M.D., will join the Executive Board

Anne-Juliette Hermant, M.A., will be appointed Chief People Officer (CPO) and will join the Executive Board

Former CMO Elsa Borghi, M.D., will lead innovation and drug discovery for the company while leaving the Executive Board to focus on her new responsibilities

Chief Business Officer (CBO) Bernd Muehlenweg, Ph.D., will step down from the Executive Board and exit the company

Patrick Tricoli, Pharm.D. M.B.A., will remain CEO of Nanobiotix Corp, the company's U.S. affiliate, and also take on a new role as the Global Head of Business Development

Brandon Owens will be appointed Vice President (VP) of Strategic Marketing and Corporate Communications

"As we enter our next stage as a company after receiving our first European market approval for Hensify® (NBTXR3) in Soft Tissue Sarcoma, we feel it is necessary to ensure we are optimally structured for continued success. As such, we are delighted to welcome our newcomers and congratulate those stepping into new roles. I also want to personally thank Dr. Bernd Muehlenweg, without whom we never would have achieved the business successes we have realized to this point. We are in a new era at Nanobiotix and I am confident these changes will serve to accelerate our growth." - Laurent Levy, CEO of Nanobiotix



Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, July 1, 2019 - NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO - ISIN: FR0011341205), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced organizational changes to align with strategic priorities post European market approval for Hensify® (NBTXR3). The changes aim to reinforce necessary competencies as strategic priorities evolve, and to help accelerate the company's longstanding mission to significantly improve outcomes for patients.

New C-level Appointments and Executive Board Members

Recently appointed CMO Dr. Edwina Baskin-Bey will join the Executive Board. Ms. Anne-Juliette Hermant will be appointed CPO and will join the Executive Board as well.

C-level and Executive Board Departures

As mentioned in a previous press release, former CMO Dr. Elsa Borghi will leave the Executive Board to take on a new function leading innovation and drug discovery. CBO Dr. Bernd Muehlenweg will step down from the Executive Board and exit the company.

New Management Appointments and Responsibilities

Dr. Patrick Tricoli will remain CEO of Nanobiotix Corp, the company's U.S. affiliate, while also taking on a new role as Global Head of Business Development. Mr. Brandon Owens will join Nanobiotix as its newly appointed VP of Strategic Marketing and Corporate Communications.

Newcomer Biographical Details

Ms. Anne-Juliette Hermant

Anne-Juliette Hermant brings over 14 years of experience in HR, talent management and development, acquired across various entities at AXA. Ms. Hermant worked at AXA Partners for 3 years as Global Head of Talent, Development, Culture and Corporate Responsibility.

Before AXA Partners, Anne-Juliette served as Chief Learning Officer of the AXA Group and was the Founder and Head of the AXA Research Fund, a €100 million fund created by the AXA Group to support frontier science in all fields related to an understanding of the risks faced by human society.

Anne-Juliette was born in Strasbourg, France and grew up between the French overseas territories of Guyane, Martinique and Guadeloupe. She relocated to Lyon and then to Paris to pursue her studies and has remained in the city throughout her career.

Anne-Juliette graduated from the Ecole Normale Supérieure and studied Politics at Sciences Po Paris. She holds an Agregation and an M.A. in French literature.

Mr. Brandon Owens

Brandon Owens is a career communications professional that most recently functioned as a Vice President on the Citigroup account at Publicis New York. Mr. Owens was responsible for Citi's global reputation management communications and focused on integrated campaigns meant to influence policy decisions relevant to banking in over 100 different countries.

Prior to Publicis, Brandon worked at agencies in both New York and Chicago, leading accounts including Procter and Gamble, Verizon Wireless, and Diageo.

Originally, Brandon comes from the Washington, D.C. area of the United States. After starting his career in sales for a small software firm in Baltimore, Maryland, he moved to Chicago to begin his career in advertising. From there he moved to New York City where he presently resides.

Brandon received his B.S. in Business from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

