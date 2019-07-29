Nano Dimension to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 14, 2019





Conference call to be held at 9:00 a.m. EDT

﻿Ness Ziona, Israel, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (Nasdaq, TASE:NNDM), today announced that it will release its results for the second quarter 2019 before the Nasdaq market opens on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Mr. Amit Dror, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on August 14, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, to discuss the financial results.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-844-695-5517

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-902-6751

Israel Toll Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-9212373

At: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 4:00 p.m. Israel Time

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10133491. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of Nano Dimension's website.

A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. To access the replay from within the U.S., please dial (toll free): 1-877-344-7529 or internationally: 1-412-317-0088 and use the replay conference ID number: 10133491. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq, TASE:NNDM) is a leading additive electronics provider that is disrupting, reshaping, and defining the future of how cognitive connected products are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features. Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's products and services for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

