Nano Dimension in the Spotlight of MTC's European Electronics Conference





NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider for electronics (NASDAQ, TASE:NNDM), announced today that it will showcase its award winning DragonFly additive manufacturing system in the 3D Additive Manufacturing of Functioning Electronic Circuitry conference, hosted at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), in Coventry, England. MTC is the first R&D facility in the United Kingdom to purchase Nano Dimension's DragonFly LDM precision additive manufacturing system for electronics.

The conference will showcase the latest additive manufacturing innovations and will focus on Nano Dimension's printing solutions.

Among the conference speakers are two of MTC's Technology Managers, Nano Dimension's CEO and Nano Dimension's Applications Manager. In addition, two customers will present case studies- Hensoldt, a global pioneer of technology and innovation in the area of defense and security electronics, and Istituto Italiano di Technologia (IIT) Biomolecular Nanotechnologies, a leading research institution in Italy specializing in promoting technological development and higher education in science and technology.

The DragonFly LDM printing technology is the industry's only comprehensive additive manufacturing platform for round-the-clock 3D printing of electronic circuitry. The groundbreaking system, introduced by Nano Dimension on July 2019, is designed for Industry 4.0 and manufacturing for the Internet of Things. The DragonFly LDM is the extension of the successful DragonFly Pro precision system for printing electronic components, including multilayer printed circuit boards (PCBs), capacitors, coils, sensors, antennas and more.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq, TASE:NNDM) is a leading electronics provider that is disrupting, reshaping, and defining the future of how cognitive connected products are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features. Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's products and services for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

About the Manufacturing Technology Centre

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) was established to prove innovative manufacturing processes and technologies in an agile environment in partnership with industry, academia and other institutions. The MTC is home to the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM), which accelerates the uptake of additive manufacturing (AM) by developing the technology and systems required to address the key challenges within the AM value chain. The MTC is also the home to the European Space Agency (ESA) AM Benchmarking Centre (AMBC) and is the only non-US founding partner in the ASTM AM Centre of Excellence for standardization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits of its products. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nano Dimension's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 14, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Yael Sandler, CFO | ir@nano-di.com

NANO DIMENSION PR CONTACT

Galit Beck, Public Relations Manager | 972-542539495 | galit@nano-di.com

Source: Nano Dimension Ltd.