Naerodynamics, Inc. Announces It Has Closed on Financing





NASSAU, Bahamas, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naerodynamics, Inc. ("NDYN" or the "Company") (OTC:NDYN) announced that the Company has closed on its revolving line of credit from an FDIC chartered bank. The line of credit is guaranteed by our CEO, Anastasia Shishova.



The Company has to date acquired 6,795.76 TH/s. The estimated payout on the TH/s is 0.2815 BTC. This payout is net all costs. The Company will reinvest the proceeds daily for the initial 90 days. After that, the Company intends to reinvest a portion of the proceeds and to dividend out to the shareholders the remaining amount. The Company will provide an update next week on the projections. Shareholders can see the daily payouts from the mining operation on our website at https://www.naerodynamics.com/mining-results. Additionally, we will provide updates on Twitter and Instagram.

The current number of common shares outstanding for NDYN is 249,038,025 common shares and 2,000,000 shares of Series B Preferred. The current float is 18,074,680. (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NDYN/security).

About Naerodynamics, Inc.

Naerodynamics, Inc. is a holding company that operates subsidiaries that sell Bitcoin mining equipment and mine bitcoin.

