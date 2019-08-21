Nabis Holdings Issues Letter to Shareholders





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTC:NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) ("Nabis™" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today issued a letter to shareholders detailing its recent acquisitive activity that is laying the framework for building a leading cannabis asset manager.



The full version of the letter to shareholders may be accessed by clicking here, or by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, ir.nabisholdings.com.

"As Nabis continues to expand its footprint in the United States, we believe that now is an ideal time to update shareholders on the recent investments and acquisitions the Company has made in establishing a trusted, national brand capable of sustaining long-term growth," stated Shay Shnet, CEO & Director of Nabis. "The Company has closed and/or signed definitive agreements on investments and acquisitions of assets in Michigan, Washington, Arizona and California. We are at a key inflection point in the company's growth trajectory and anticipate that 2019 will be a very significant year for us. We are in a strong position to execute on our growth strategy, optimize business operations and improve overall shareholder value."

