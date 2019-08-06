Quantcast

Myriad to Announce Fiscal Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in personalized medicine, today announced that it will hold its fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 sales and earnings conference call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.  During the call, Mark C. Capone, president and CEO, and Bryan Riggsbee, CFO, will provide an overview of Myriad's financial performance for the fiscal fourth-quarter and provide a business update. 

To listen to the earnings call, interested parties in the United States may dial 800-763-5615 or +1 212-231-2936 for international callers.  All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 21927089. The conference call also will be available through a live webcast and a slide presentation pertaining to the earnings call also will be available under the investor section of our website at www.myriad.com.  A replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call for seven days and may be accessed by dialing 800-633-8284 within the United States or +1 402-977-9140 for international callers and entering reservation number 21927089.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics.  Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.  Myriad is focused on five strategic imperatives:  building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020.  For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice HRD, EndoPredict, Vectra, GeneSight, riskScore, Prolaris, Foresight and Prequel are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

Media Contact:       Ron Rogers                          Investor Contact:      Scott Gleason

                               (801) 584-3065                                                      (801) 584-1143

                               rrogers@myriad.com                                             sgleason@myriad.com

Source: Myriad Genetics, Inc.

