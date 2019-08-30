Quantcast

Myriad Genetics to Present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 30, 2019, 07:05:00 AM EDT


SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, announced today that Mark C. Capone, president and CEO, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference at 8:35 a.m. EDT on September 10, 2019, in New York City.

The presentation will be available to interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible through a link in the investor information section of Myriad's website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics.  Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.  Myriad is focused on five critical success factors:  building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020.  For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Media Contact: Ron Rogers 

(801) 584-3065 

rrogers@myriad.com		 Investor Contact: Scott Gleason

(801) 584-1143

sgleason@myriad.com

 

Source: Myriad Genetics, Inc.

